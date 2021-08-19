48.4 million people fully vaccinated against Corona | free press

Photo of mccadmin mccadminAugust 19, 2021
1

About three weeks ago, half of the citizens in Germany had full vaccination protection. Now the 60 percent is in sight.

Berlin (dpa) – The corona vaccinations in Germany will continue. According to the Federal Ministry of Health, 48.4 million people or 58.2 percent of the total population are now fully vaccinated with the second syringe, which is usually necessary.

According to this, 52.9 million people or 63.7 percent of all residents have now received at least one first vaccination.

Minister Jens Spahn emphasized the general progress in vaccination. More than 71 percent of people in Germany for whom a vaccine has been approved and recommended by the Permanent Immunization Commission (Stiko) are said to have already received at least one vaccination, the CDU politician wrote on Twitter.

