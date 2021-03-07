48.3 million for accommodation of allied troops | Free press

The federal government paid 8.2 million euros more than last year for foreign troops stationed in Germany. The total costs amount to 48.3 million euros.

Berlin (dpa) – The cost of foreign troops staying in Germany rose to 48.3 million euros last year.

That is 8.2 million euros more than last year, according to a response from the Ministry of Defense to a written question from left-wing MP Sevim Dagdelen, which is at the disposal of the German Press Agency.

More so-called post-defense costs were recorded in the British, Dutch and Canadian armed forces, while a slight decrease occurred in the US armed forces. Overall, expenditure on construction projects – a second item – also decreased from 56.7 million euros in 2019 to 50.6 million euros last year.

“Anyone who, like the federal government, has subsidized the deployment of US troops in Germany with more than € 162 million over the past two years is setting completely wrong priorities, especially in the pandemic,” criticized Dagdeel, spokeswoman for her group’s disarmament. . “It is high time to end this massive waste of tax money and, like the vast majority of the population, to push for the withdrawal of US soldiers and US atomic bombs from Germany. The federal government is no longer allowed to financially support the US infrastructure for illegal wars and drone killings in Germany. It is time for the American soldiers to go home. “

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99