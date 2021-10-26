470 euros instant discount on this powerful gaming laptop PC

Here’s one promotion you should like, it’s a gaming laptop, more precisely the Lenovo Legion 5 with a spec sheet that you should like as it has an RTX graphics card from Nvidia.

Lenovo Legion 5: Big screen and power at the rendezvous

The Lenovo Legion 5 is a laptop PC with a large 17.3-inch screen with a full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It also has a refresh rate of 144 Hz so you don’t have to plug it into an external display to enjoy your games.

Under the backlit keyboard we have an interesting configuration to play with:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5-5600H (16 MB cache, 3.3 GHz normal mode) Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 with 6 GB dedicated RAM RAM: 16 GB

With this setup you can play your favorite tracks with a very good level of detail.

As for connectivity, it has 802.11ac 2×2 WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1, an RJ-45 Ethernet port, 4 USB 3.1 ports and a USB Type-C port.

The Lenovo Legion 5 benefits from a very nice price reduction of 470 euros compared to its entry-level price of 1749.99 euros, currently at 1279.99 euros. We also have an external SSD hard drive to store your data on plan.

Why fall for this action?

Large 144 Hz screen. Gaming setup. Full connectivity

