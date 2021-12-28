450 euros instant discount for this OLED laptop with Ryzen 9

If you’re looking for a laptop PC to work in the best possible conditions, you’ll find a great deal for the Asus VivoBook S3500QA here. The latter has a great screen and a lot of power.

Asus VivoBook S3500QA: an OLED display that flatters the retina

The Asus VivoBook S3500QA is a laptop PC like no other, because the manufacturer has decided to focus on the display. The latter has a 15.6-inch OLED panel with a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels that flatters your retina. This technology offers deeper blacks, better contrast, while maintaining a very good brightness peak. A very good point if you work on a laptop PC on a regular or daily basis.

Inside it does not make a mistake, on the contrary, since it has a very high performance:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX (3.3 to 4.6 GHz frequency, 16 MB cache) Graphics card: Integrated AMD Radeon graphics RAM: 16 GB DDR4 Storage space: 512 GB SSD

Its configuration is very well studied to work with greedy software.

On the connectivity side we are on Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) and on the connections we find the following:

2 UBS type A 2.0 ports 1 HDMI port 1.41 USB type C 3.2 Gen1 port 11 USB type A 3.2 Gen1 port

This model works on Windows 10, but can be easily upgraded to Windows 11.

For the price it finally takes 949.99 euros instead of 1399.99 euros. Otherwise we have a Dell G15 that offers a game-oriented configuration.

3 good reasons to order it

Excellent OLED display Ryzen 9 Power Fast SSD storage

