45 Times Things Didn’t Go As Planned (Part 6)

Everybody makes mistakes. That’s what makes us human. Only some people are more willing to make big dumplings than others. The employers of these employees, whose work we have shown you several times, should not be as forgiving as we are. At the same time, we understand them a little… Check out these 45 times when things didn’t go as planned.

#1 The pinnacle of accessibility

#2 “Emergency phone not installed. Please do not have an emergency at this location”

#3 Wash hands and feet at the same time

#4 It means keeping your compass in mind

#5 “Congratulations, you have cancer”

#6 A maze that’s a bit too easy

#7 And there’s the drama…

#8 An upside down tree

#9 “Tom McEldroon Asking to Remain Anonymous”

#10 Little things like that get on your nerves…

#11 Stroke of genius from a bumblebee

#12 Where is it? We do not know

#13 Poop Pies

#14 A pickle jar sold without a pickle

#15 We hope you are good “riders”

#16 The art of placing windows where they are really needed

#17 “Red, White and Blue”

#18 Something to convince you to put the gun to the left…

#19 Stairs probably as useless as the person who designed them

#20 Being clean is not an option

#21 Abstract art in all its glory

#22 A book printed completely upside down

#23 Ham for Hanukkah

#24 “Your delivery person has a problem with your order”

#25 Building a toilet is an art

#26 “To open the door, press the green button”

#27 How the hell are we going to get through?

#28 “Man Calls Suicide Prevention Unit, SWAT Team Arrests And Kills Him”

#29 This roundabout in Seattle

#30 A lock that has absolutely no use

#31 Do we really need the letter “F”?

#32 “Boy Names Beginning With An S”

#33 But where should we put the damn straw?

#34 This will be a problem for those who want cold drinks

#35 With this we are sure that sand and gravel do not move

#36 Strong but not very smart…

#37 “Press the button for help”

#38 Those lights are unsettling

#39 Right where it belongs!

#40 A bristleless toothbrush from the supermarket

#41 Every problem has its solution

#42 Has anyone had fun with cobblestones?

#43 A playground like no other

#44 Install hand sanitizer on automatic doors

#45 Toilet doors won’t close

Check out other giant dumplings committed by workers in this article.