45 times things didn’t go as planned (part 4)

Clumsiness, thoughtlessness, inattention, mistakes can happen quickly. And while some are easy to fix, others are a lot less. In a building, for example, a poorly designed staircase can quickly become a major problem. Instead of correcting their mistakes at all costs, some people just look the other way and think that when they no longer see it, they will go away. Unfortunately, these often persist, such as poorly drawn street lines or incorrect prohibition signs. One subreddit even decided to list the times when things didn’t go as planned. And after three parts, there is a fourth to discover below.

# 1 “don’t stack”

# 2 professional work

# 3 “no smoking”

# 4 “yes / no”

# 5 the inflation damage

# 6 Gyverfliege

# 7 who took who thought they took

# 8 cool dcuk

# 9 bad hole

# 10 slight lettering problem

# 11 dos

# 12 it all likely ends in the same place no matter what

# 13 Who admits defeat?

# 14 “Cannot print on this printer”

# 15 “die well”

# 16 Captain America in a parallel universe

# 17 so you never have to look for the expiration date again

# 18 “hihihi”

# 19 a slight lack of precision

# 20 Balconies for Yamakasis

# 21 4 x 150 = 500

# 22 still the content is wrong

# 23 a new dietary supplement

# 24 be careful the vovid rode

# 25 a staircase that doesn’t make sense

# 26 screw it up with a mistake

# 27 “don’t bend”

# 28 come on as you are

# 29 Lack of logic

# 30 “flexible”

# 31 One language is good, two is better

# 32 “not open”

# 33 it was almost like that

# 34 when the nut is stronger than the rest

# 35 “200,000 smoke alarms recalled because smoke could not be detected”

# 36 concept draft

# 37 “I targeted the wrong boss”

# 38 “I swear the lines moved on their own”

# 39 “crack-resistant cement”

# 40 Jesus?

# 41 it was almost like that

# 42 definitely …

# 43 the famous “china”

# 44 a completely ruined route

# 45 “Have you ever had a fatal accident?”

And if you want to extend the fun, don’t hesitate to discover or rediscover the second part of the times when things did not go according to plan 45 times.