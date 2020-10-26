45% discount on Logitech G560 LIGHTSYNC Surround 7.1 DTS: X Ultra 2.1 Gaming Kit

If you’re used to watching movies and series on your desktop, laptop, or console and want better audio quality, here’s a great promotion for the Logitech G560 LIGHTSYNC 2.1 kit.

A 2.1 Surround DTS: X Ultra Certified Kit

The Logitech G560 LIGHTSYNC is a 2.1 kit that consists of 2 satellite speakers with highly resistant light metal converters and a subwoofer, all of which develop a maximum output of 240 watts (120 RMS). Suffice it to say that in a bedroom or in a small room it is more than enough! You should also know that it is DTS: X Ultra Surround certified for 3D sound.

In addition, the Logitech G560 LIGHTSYNC kit is equipped with an RGB lighting system similar to the Ambilight technology used in Philips TVs. This means the lighting syncs with the game you are playing ” having a greater immersion. This feature is centralized with the Logitech Video Game Assistant.

In terms of connectivity, you have the choice between USB for the PC or the 3.5 mm jack connection on the PC and on the mobile phone. You can also use this kit in bluetooth to listen to music from your smartphone or tablet.

The Logitech G560 LIGHTSYNC kit offers a discount of almost 45% or 109 euros, which corresponds to a price reduction of 249 to 139 euros. And if you want a smart speaker, the powerful Google Home Max gets great advertising.

Why use this offer?

Power adjustment of the lighting Compatibility PC, mobile, tablet …

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.