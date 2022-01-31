45 Coincidences That Prove The Universe Has A Hilarious Sense Of Humor

Sometimes we think the universe really has a lot of humor. Some people are confronted with such situations in everyday life that one wonders whether they are really coincidences. The world is full of the unexpected. Spot it with these 45 coincidences that prove the universe has a weird sense of humor.

#1 This dog still has his training diploma

#2 “The Republican, the place where the news comes home”

#3 This dog swallowed a Monopoly coin

#4 “This facility has received a sanitation inspection score between 90% and 100%.”

#5 Free cookie when you donate to the fight against diabetes

#6 When your smoke alarm catches fire by itself

#8 “The job is well done”

#9 “Invisible Spray”

#10 “Teeth are not made for biting”

#11 Language Courses by Mr. English

#12 “Never run out of ink”

#13 Anti-bite spray, we’re told

#14 A mug that’s a little bit more attached to reality

#15 No confidence in your product?

#16 “The Tree of Life”

#17 “Today is the day we take the stairs”

#18 In December 2019, this boss offered a telecommuting day for 2020…

#19 “Mistakes are proof that you…”

#20 Realistic Flames

#21 “The box is now made with less material”

#22 Happy this statue was expecting the hit

#23 “Please don’t step on the grass”

#24 “Only for dogs, not for seagulls”

#25 “We accept resumes”

#26 “Think Safety First!”

#27 Gravity in Action!

#28 “Mountings”

#29 “Nonstick Skillet”

#30 “Please don’t stick anything on this door”

#31 Book Title: “Never Eat Alone”

#32 “Please drive carefully”

#33 50 Cent Album Price

#34 “Finally a hand dryer that works properly”

#35 “The Red Box”

#36 “Collision Analysis”

#37 Demonstration against Nike

#38 There are two types of moms…

#39 “The City of Elk is a Bird’s Paradise”

#40 “Finding New Ways”

#41 “Everything is £1”

#42 “Don’t Worry”

#43 Fall like dominoes!

#44 “Quality”

#45 The height of irony

Discover other unlikely situations in this article.