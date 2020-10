Dutch illustrator Ard Gelinck is back with some gorgeous photo montages of celebrities posing alongside their younger colleagues. Obviously, before these stars became known, like you and me, when they were young, these stars were simply anonymous (with a few exceptions). From film stars to athletes to musicians, we offer you a selection of stars who have worked through Ard Gelinck’s montages. To find out more, visit her Instagram.

# 1 Dwayne Johnson

# 2 USHER

# 3 MACAULEY CULKIN

# 4 MARGOT ROBBIE

# 5 SELENA GOMEZ

# 6 JIMMY FALLON

# 7 GEORGE CLOONEY

# 8 DANIEL RADCLIFFE

# 9 JULIA ROBERTS

# 10 HARRY STYLES

# 11 JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE

# 12 Kate Moss

# 13 SYLVESTER STALLONE

# 14 CONAN o’Brien

# 15 Neil Patrick Harris

# 16 RUPERT GRINT

# 17 DRAKE

# 18 LADY GAGA

# 19 MICK JAGGER

# 20 LEBRON JAMES

# 21 EMINEM

# 22 CRISTIANO RONALDO

# 23 PRINCE HARRY

# 24 MiLEY CYRUS

# 25 BRUNO MARCH

# 26 ED SHEERAN

# 27 JODIE FOSTER

# 28 VIOLA DAVIS

# 29 BILLIE EILISH

# 30 LEWIS HAMILTON

# 31 SEAN ASTIN

# 32 JAMES CORDEN

# 33 TOM FELTON

# 34 KATY PERRY

# 35 ARIANA GRANDE

# 36 CHRIS ROCK

# 37 ADÈLE

# 38 DUA LIPA

# 39 ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC

# 40 Kanye West

# 41 TAYLOR SWIFT

# 42 MARY-KATE AND Ashley Olsen

# 43 MICHAEL JACKSON

# 44 HENRY THOMAS

# 45 DREW BARRYMORE