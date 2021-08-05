45 brilliant designs that will brighten your day
While crappy designs happen a lot, some designs are so awesome that they deserve to be highlighted while also making your day more beautiful.
Our engineers have talent
In contrast to the 45 completely failed drafts that engineers came up with in a surprise bag, the following selection invites you to discover absolutely brilliant constructions, illustrations and various designs. Between the public bench on wheels to enjoy the shade 24/7, the suitcase that shows its own weight, and the various magnificent architectures, the following choices will allow you to discover the best that humanity has to offer.
1) World War I Memorial in Vácrátót, Hungary
2) Use nature to create a shady driveway
3) A well-designed card game
4) A bench on a rail to always be in the shade
5) This building in Turin houses 150 trees
6) A scoop of intelligence to avoid waste
7) Dude book covers can be read in all directions
8) a huge iron tree supports the Russian Ministry of Agriculture
9) The water outlet is located directly under the soap dispenser, which prevents the sink from getting dirty
10) This neck is sloped for ease of filling and consumption
11) A large 1888 Victorian Gothic house in Acarta, California
12) Cable storage integrated in the TV
13) a suitcase that measures its own weight
14) A refrigerator with an integrated turntable
15) A puzzle that comes with a stand to hold the box in place
16) A glasses dealer with enough bags
17) Ford’s ad campaign when women were allowed to drive in Saudi Arabia
18) Art Nouveau architecture, built in the 1880s, Brussels, Belgium
19) Door lock for the elderly. Also suitable for drunk people
20) Clever use of Captain Hook’s arm
21) A design to the point
22) Igloo Hotels in Lapland, Finland
23) a Norwegian restaurant halfway in the sea
24) a magnificent terrace
25) Building in Istanbul, Turkey
26) The front pages of the German magazine Der Spiegel 2017 and 2020
27) Gothic architecture of the Chalice mansion in St. Petersburg, Russia
28) Elven cutlery
29) A sheet showing its importance in making your bed easier
30) A fun slippery floor warning sign
31) The teeth of this bread knife correspond to the silhouette of the main peaks in Switzerland
32) a very stylish wooden chair
33) Royal Mail’s new electric van is the cutest of them all
34) a splendid garden table held by an octopus
35) A Paris office / library that benefits from light and natural architecture
36) A house in the heart of the forest with very natural lighting
37) a dishwasher that projects a timer on the floor
38) a neatly designed exit sign
39) The maintenance technician’s t-shirt is a useful token
40) an umbrella logo that only appears when it is wet
41) A poster for the movie Borat 2
42) a multitasking bottle opener with a fun design
43) Time change in October 2020
44) A basketball court in Pigalle designed by Ill Studio and Nike
45) A pine tree that perfectly sums up 2020
If you liked this article, you will surely like to discover even more clever designs from the advertising world, there are geniuses among us.