45 accidents that cost a lot of money

It has happened to everyone before: making mistakes or having an accident is part of life, mostly we come out as adults and in other cases we come out completely ruined. The proof with these 45 examples.

# 1 a garage went up in smoke

# 2 The golden ray. 4200 cars inside

# 3 After slipping in the shower, he ended up on the toilet

# 4 The burning sea in the Gulf of Mexico after a burst oil pipeline

# 5 birds stronger than nuclear attacks

The “Apocalypse” plane of the “Navy”, which was built to withstand a nuclear attack, comes to a standstill after a bird strike on the ground.

Peace was never an option. “

# 6 A child destroys a Lego sculpture for € 12,700

# 7 Winds over 130 mph in Iowa

# 8 Do you remember the bridge you built? We need another one

# 9 50,000 liters of wine spilled in Bodegas Vitivinos in Spain

# 10 The street sweeper VS a wooden bridge

# 11 Don’t ask me how it happened

# 12 A Bat-Mobile for 1.2 million euros

# 13 At least it’s parked well

# 14 There will be meetings after that

# 15 Are you closed today? I do not understand why

# 16 Sam: The one who drives is the one who doesn’t drink. therefore

# 17 Hats off

# 18 destroyed a painting worth 423,000 euros because people believed the work was for the public

# 19 Part of a Boeing 777 detached itself in flight and landed in a garden

# 20 Derailment of a coal train

# 21 Believe it was at eagle owl. got stuck

# 22 streets are very expensive

# 23 Kitchen accidents in mobile homes are often fateful

# 24 About 600 plates on the floor

# 25 I don’t know if it’s the conditions or the size of the boat, but something is wrong

# 26 “Souvenir photo before discharge”

# 27 When you forget to close the window and live in Norway

# 28 When a wall of € 254,000 monitors crumbles

# 29 A huge boulder crashed into a house in Austria

# 30 “Yeah, I’m getting fired today”

# 31 An oil rig that has been driven ashore

# 32 A child breaks an ice sculpture of the Disney Castle worth almost € 60,000 while playing a cat

# 33 A bull VS a car

# 34 The SS Princess May was built in 1888 and is best known for her demise in 1910

# 35 A shame, a great shame

“What is the replacement value of this Ford insurance?”

“It’s the second thing you’ve ever done!”

# 36 And one less burst, one!

# 37 “The fire department is on their way” Are you sure?

# 38 Better buy one yourself

# 39 Quick and furious into the wall

# 40 outch

# 41 Lost boat is looking for owner

# 42 He’s not going to go fishing anytime soon

# 43 A McLaren and an unqualified driver, it looks like

# 44 The floor needed a coat of paint

# 45 tree: 1 car: 0

If this article wasn’t enough for you, check out these 32 other Accidents and Mistakes That Cost You Money.