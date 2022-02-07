43 Portuguese artists exhibit works in a virtual exhibition — by NFT

Visitors can walk through the space and see pieces from different areas that are for sale.

Everything takes place in a virtual gallery.

It’s called “PT43NFT” and is an exhibition of Portuguese artists exploring blockchain technology through NFT – that is, exclusive digital art files. This is also a virtual exhibition – it’s on On Cyber ​​​​from Friday 4th February and will be online for 43 days.

The show includes works from different areas by 43 artists. There are painting pieces such as photography, illustration, 3D animation, digital painting, audiovisual and generative art. Visitors can (virtually) walk through the exhibition and purchase the works. It is also possible to switch to virtual reality mode.

The artists with works on display include Vhils, New in Town, Margarida Maltinha, Tiago Aleixo, Ana Isabel, Rui Major, Foundation and Cristina Rosa.