43 photos of mysterious abandoned places that make you want to explore the world (part 2)

Last February, we invited you to discover 40 mysterious abandoned places that will lead you to explore the world. But since the globe is huge, it is impossible to cover all the sights in just one part. Now is the time to share Part 2 with 43 new abandoned places. You don’t have to put on hiking shoes and a bag that is way too heavy, only your eyes are enough.

# 1 King Alfred’s Tower, Brewham, Somerset, UK

# 2 Aniva lighthouse, Sakhalin Island, Russia

# 3 restaurant “michelangelo da vinci”, italy

# 4 Michigan Central Station, Detroit, Michigan, USA

# 5 abandoned restaurant in victorville, california, usa

# 6 an abandoned factory

# 7 an abandoned animatronic fodder E. Cheese

# 8 an abandoned highway

# 9 an abandoned building that has been turned into a natural swimming pool

# 10 a raised ceiling discovered in an abandoned building

# 11 abandoned tanks

# 12 Moorehall, County Mayo, Ireland

# 13 Dietel Palace, Sosnowiec, Poland

# 14 a Soviet gondola

# 15 Abandoned Cornell University hydraulics lab before it fell into the river

# 16 abandoned cruise ship cemetery

# 17 Sretensko-Mikhailovskaya Church, near Kargopol in Russia

# 18 petrified ladder, along the Dard, France

# 19 an abandoned house, Papua New Guinea

# 20 an abandoned missile silo, Russia

# 21 a Gothic church

# 22 a Soviet space shuttle in an abandoned hangar, Kazakhstan

# 23 Escalators to Hell

# 24 a ford in a tree, humboldt county, california, united states

# 25 the abandoned greenhouse of a manor house in France

# 26 an abandoned train

# 27 abandoned house in the republic of karelia, russia

# 28 an abandoned plane

# 29 Bethlehem Steel Mill, Bethlehem, State of Pennsylvania, USA

# 30 an abandoned school, Taiwan

# 31 a tile, there was a time

# 32 an abandoned ship off Dakar, Morocco

# 33 an abandoned Scottish castle

# 34 an abandoned classroom

# 35 a bowling alley (2019/2021)

# 36 of the electric cars abandoned after their business went bankrupt

# 37 lofty stairs in an abandoned 18th century palace

# 38 an abandoned train, Bolivian salt flats

# 39 the abandoned Scooby-doo mystery machine

# 40 an abandoned construction project in Tehran, Iran

# 41 an abandoned grocer in the 80s, state of Michigan, USA

# 42 an abandoned mall turned into a fish sanctuary

# 43 an abandoned gondola in Japan

And if you want to prolong the pleasure, don’t hesitate to discover these 15 holographic tattoos inspired by pop culture.