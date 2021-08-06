43 cute animals that are leading their best lives

Since a good serving of sweets is always good, we invite you to discover these 43 cute animals who are leading their best lives.

Between pets and wildlife, the following selection of photos shows animals in funny situations, having a good meal, a silly smile, or just enjoying life, and there will inevitably be a photo that will make you crack.

# 1 a hippopotamus sticking its tongue out

# 2 of the llamas who pay attention to a cat’s speech

# 3 a very happy dog

# 4

# 5 a dog and a cat hugging

# 6 a flying squirrel chilling in a tree

# 7 A baby elephant making fun of the photographer

# 8 a dog with “glasses”

# 9 A cat saying hello to a horse

# 10 A very happy seal

# 11 A cat that is taking a good nap

# 12 a little rabbit

# 13 Life is tough

# 14 a happy fox

# 15 a quokka enjoying a good meal

# 16 A long-tailed tit

# 17 a pygmy goat having fun

# 18 A kitten in her mom’s arms

# 19 A very cute frog

# 20 An oklm bath

# 21 surround a baby llama (crying) well

# 22 Let me shoot that piece of lettuce

# 23 Pink frog poses for his resume

# 24 A calf enjoying a great hug

# 25 A cow with a lot of love for giving away

# 26 a bear festival

# 27 A dog enjoys a ray of sunshine

# 28 Parakeets in a dog’s arms

# 29 The animal farm

# 30 Iguanas sharing a tender hug

# 31 A bengal that is resting

# 32 A stylish gecko

# 33 Patrick when Bob isn’t around

# 34 Peace and love

# 35 An accident

# 36 Natural sleep for this baby possum

# 37 cat roles?

# 38 One fennec or four?

# 39 Uh yeah it’s ok

# 40 A pig who builds sandcastles

# 41 a turkey pig that eats well in the canteen

# 42 Beeeh

# 43 A little chimpanzee

If this article has embalmed your heart and made you chill like these cute animals all weekend, that’s normal, so do we. And for even more luck, don’t hesitate to discover these baby animals that you have probably never seen before!