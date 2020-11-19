420 euros discount on the very good mirrorless Nikon z50 camera with 16-50mm lens and accessories

If you are tired of taking photos with your smartphone or small compact device and want to shift up a gear, you will find a very interesting package for the Nikon z50, a hybrid camera with a discount of 422 euros!

Nikon z50: a pack of lens and accessories

The Nikon z50 has a large sensor in DX format with 20.9 megapixels. It also has an electronic 0.99 cm OLED viewfinder with a resolution of 2360 k pixels. It also has a 3.2 inch tilting touchscreen that allows you to take photos or view them more easily even in difficult positions.

The Nikon z50 has a 209-point autofocus for focusing, with which you can take razor-sharp pictures.

This mirrorless camera can also record in 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 pixels. It even has full HD slow motion mode.

This is what this package contains

Nikon z50Z DX 16-50mm lens tote 16GB memory card

With this Nikon z50 package, lens and accessories, you’re ready! For the price, it costs 726 euros instead of 1149 euros, which corresponds to a saving of more than 420 euros. And if you’re setting up a new computer for retouching, we have a good plan for a powerful Intel Core i7 processor.

Why crack

Nice reduction photo quality lens included and complete package

