42% off this excellent 12.3 “Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Hybrid PC + Type Cover Keyboard + Mouse + Stylus Pack!

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: combine convenience and efficiency!

This new generation computer offers three modes: PC, studio and tablet. The 12.3-inch PixelSense touchscreen promises an exceptional user experience, thanks in particular to 8 GB of RAM and a storage capacity of up to 256 GB. It contains the latest generation of the Intel Core processor, an integrated dual FHD webcam and improved graphics compared to the Surface Pro 6, it is also suitable for all types of entertainment. The device can be connected to other devices via its USB-C and USB-A ports. With Windows 10 Home as the operating system, this powerful computer enables a fast and secure connection without a password thanks to Windows Hello. Paradoxically, it’s also ultra-thin and ultra-light.

Computer mode has a built-in stand. It can be operated with the Signature Type Cover keyboard for guaranteed comfort and efficiency. If you want to switch to studio mode, you need to lower the built-in multi-position foot to a 15 ° angle. Then you can use the Surface Pen to draw the Da Vinci style and have smart features. For more freedom of movement, you can turn the Surface Pro 7 into a powerful touchscreen tablet. The battery lasts a full day and charges quickly.

