41 percent expect a new lockdown for everyone in the autumn | free press

The federal and state governments have just agreed that proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test must be required in the Corona fall. But does it stop there? Citizens seem skeptical.

Berlin (dpa) – According to a survey, 41 percent of German citizens expect a new lockdown with contact and access restrictions for everyone in the autumn due to the corona pandemic.

On the other hand, 50 percent does not assume a new trend barometer commissioned by RTL and ntv. Forsa interviewed 1002 people.

Three in four respondents (76 percent) think it is right that people who do not want to be vaccinated should pay for corona tests themselves from 11 October. One in five (21 percent) think this is not correct. Especially AfD supporters (55 percent) and unvaccinated people (82 percent) reject these plans.

“3G” becomes the formula in everyday corona

The federal and state governments recently decided that the formula “3G” should become the formula for everyday Corona for millions of citizens from the fall. “3G” means: vaccinated, recovered or tested. Those who fall into one of the groups have a lower risk of spreading the virus further.

Given the increasing number of infections, “3G” detection on mobile or on paper should become mandatory on a broader front, especially indoors. This involves real effort for those who have not been vaccinated. Because to become a “G” you need more tests – and those will soon no longer be available for free.