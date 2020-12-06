41% discount on this Column Focal Chora 816 Dark Wood loudspeaker

This Column Focal Chora 816 Dark Wood speaker will please your family as well as impress your visitors. It benefits from some relevant improvements over its predecessors of the same brand. Ideal for rooms up to 30 m² and in hi-fi systems such as in home cinemas, it guarantees a balanced and flawless sound.

balanced sound and slim design

The Chora versions of the Chorus series benefit from several technical and aesthetic improvements. In particular, the Focal Chora 816 has a unique slate fiber membrane made from a thermoplastic polymer and recycled carbon fibers. It generates sound with its two 165 mm slate fiber speakers (1 midrange / bass and 1 bass). These are paired with a 25mm TNF (inverted dome made of aluminum and magnesium) tweeter.

Its aerodynamic front ventilation can significantly reduce distortion. The speaker benefits from a clean design and an elaborate appearance, perfect for decorating the living room. It owes this quality to the grille’s magnetic fastening system. The model presented here is highlighted by its dark wood finish. You can also optimize its functions by equipping it with a stereo amplifier or a high-quality multi-channel amplifier. However, it must be ensured that the latter can develop between 40 and 200 watts to 8 ohms.

The Focal Chora 816 normally costs € 599. You have 15 days to change your mind and receive a refund if you're not satisfied. The product benefits from a two-year manufacturer's warranty.

3 good reasons to succumb?

Clear design and dark wood finish, perfect for furnishing the living room. Balanced and rich midrange, articulate and clean bass, highs that stay true to the TNF tweeter

