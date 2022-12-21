401(k) Contribution Limits for 2022 vs. 2023

In case your employer provides a 401(okay) plan, it may be one of many best and only methods to avoid wasting on your retirement. However whereas a serious benefit of 401(okay) plans is that they allow you to put a portion of your pay robotically into your account, there are limits on how a lot it’s possible you’ll contribute.

Annually, normally in October or November, the Inner Income Service (IRS) evaluations and generally adjusts the utmost contribution limits for 401(okay) plans, particular person retirement accounts (IRAs), and different retirement financial savings autos. In October 2022, the IRS made updates for 2023.

Primary Limits

The fundamental worker contribution restrict for 2022 is $20,500.This restrict consists of all elective worker wage deferrals in addition to any after-tax contributions made to a designated Roth account inside your 401(okay) or a Roth 401(okay) plan.

The identical contribution limits apply to 403(b) plans and most 457 plans, in addition to to the federal authorities’s Thrift Financial savings Plan.

In case you have a number of 401(okay) accounts, your whole contributions to all of them—each conventional and Roth—can not exceed that $20,500 restrict. Any contributions you make to different varieties of retirement accounts, resembling IRAs, don’t have an effect on your 401(okay) contribution restrict.

In case you are age 50 or older, you possibly can kick in an additional $6,500 catch-up contribution for 2022 for a complete of $27,000.

The worker contribution, as described above, is $22,500 for 2023. The catch-up contribution rises to $7,500. That is a complete of $30,000.

To assist employees nearing retirement so as to add extra to their tax-advantaged financial savings, the IRS permits 401(okay) individuals age 50 and over to make extra contributions past the usual contribution restrict.

Employer Contributions

One other massive advantage of taking part in a 401(okay) plan is that your employer might contribute to it in your behalf, as effectively. Many employers match worker contributions by including, for instance, 50 cents or $1 for each greenback the worker contributes.

Employers can even make elective contributions no matter how a lot or little the worker contributes, as much as sure limits. The overall restrict on whole employer and worker contributions for 2022 $61,000 or 100% of worker compensation, whichever is much less. For employees age 50 and up, the bottom restrict is $67,500, which incorporates the $6,500 catch-up contribution.

The restrict on whole employer and worker contributions for 2023 is $66,000. With the $7,500 catch-up contribution, that restrict turns into $73,500.

Limits for Extremely Paid Workers

Should you earn a really excessive wage, it’s possible you’ll be thought-about a extremely compensated worker (HCE), topic to extra stringent contribution limits. To forestall wealthier staff from benefiting unfairly from the tax advantages of 401(okay) plans, the IRS makes use of the precise deferral proportion (ADP) take a look at to make sure that staff of all compensation ranges take part proportionately of their firms’ plans.

If non-highly compensated staff (NHCEs) don’t take part within the firm plan, the quantity that HCEs can contribute could also be restricted.

Contributions in Extra of Annual Limits

Evaluating your estimated contributions for the yr forward and analyzing your contributions on the finish of a calendar yr will be crucial. Should you discover that you’ve contributions in extra of the annual limits, the IRS requires notification by March 1 and extra deferrals needs to be returned to you by April 15.

Evaluating 2022 and 2023 Limits

The chart under gives a breakdown of how the principles and limits for defined-contribution plans (401(okay), 403(b), and most 457 plans) are altering for 2023 vs. 2022.