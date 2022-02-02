400 euros discount on this powerful gaming laptop with RTX 3080 and 32 GB RAM
It’s the home stretch of the 2022 winter sale and you must take your chance if you want to invest in a great gaming laptop. Today it is the MSI Leopard GP66 that benefits from a very nice reduction of 400 euros.
MSI Leopard GP66: a great configuration for gaming
The MSI Leopard GP66 is a gaming laptop PC that offers very good performance thanks to its high-end spec sheet. First of all it has a very nice 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution and above all a refresh rate of 240 Hz. You will therefore have a very good image quality with super fluidity.
Inside is a configuration worthy of the name:
Processor: Intel Core i7-11800H RAM: 32 GB in DDR4 Storage: 1 TB in NVMe M.2 SSD Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 with 8 GB of dedicated video memory in GDDR6
You will have no problem running the latest games in very good conditions. In addition, MSI has included a proprietary Cooler Boost 5 cooling system that will definitely keep it at the right temperature.
For connectivity, you have to rely on a WiFi 802.11ax chip and Bluetooth 5.2. It is also possible to connect it to an external screen or a television via its HDMI or DisplayPort connector. The GP66 also includes 3 USB 3.2 ports.
Starting at a price of 2999.99 euros, the MSI Leopard GP66 is currently available at 2599.99 euros in stores or 400 euros with an immediate discount. If you’re looking for a great gaming mouse, here’s the Razer Viper Ultimate, which costs under $100 with its charging dock.
3 reasons to order it
Powerful processorSuper 240Hz DisplayRTX 3080
