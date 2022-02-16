400 euros discount on this NEO QLED 4K 100 Hz FreeSync TV

Samsung TVs are known for their picture quality, especially when they come with QLED or NEO-QLED technology. If you are looking for a new TV to enjoy your movies and series, the Samsung QE55QN85A is perfect and in addition it benefits from a 400 euro discount, an offer not to be missed.

Samsung QE55QN85A: QLED technology for an almost perfect picture

Samsung has developed QLED technology and it must be recognized that with it we have gained quality, but the brand has not stopped there, as it equips its high-end devices with a NEO QLED panel, a new advance that still offers a new gap in terms of display.

This model is equipped with a 55-inch NEO QLED (Quantum Mini LED) panel, which is approximately 138 cm diagonal and offers 4K UHD resolution with HDR compatibility. The latter also benefits from a 100Hz refresh rate that will appeal to demanding users and gamers. Additionally, for PC players, you can also connect your computer to it as it is FreeSync compatible.

On the audio side, it also uses the OTS (Object Tracking Sound) system for a more distinctive and realistic surround sound.

At the operating system level, Samsung has opted for TizenOS with compatibility with the Google Assistant. You can also install apps for even more content like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, MyCanal, Molotov, Salto, Twitch, YouTube…

With the price you have to reckon with 1299 euros instead of 1699 euros thanks to the immediate discount of 400 euros. There’s also currently a competing OLED model from LG that’s also benefiting from a nice discount.

