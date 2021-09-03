400 euros discount on this great 4K OLED TV with Android TV

Big advertisement for this great Philips 48OLED806 OLED TV and it has to be said that it has very nice features. Hurry up, it can sell out quickly.

Philips 48OLED806: Android TV, OLED and 100 Hz

The Philips 48OLED806 is a networked television with a diagonal of 48 inches or approx. 122 cm and a 4K UHD resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. You should also know that it offers a 100Hz refresh rate for a super smooth image, as well as HDR10 + compatibility for an exceptional contrast rate. When you have a console of the latest generation, you can indulge yourself.

It stands out in its operating system because it uses the one provided by Google, namely Android TV with access to the Play Store. As a result, you can install a number of applications like Netflix, MyCanal, Disney +, Prime Video, or even YouTube. Of course, the Google Assistant is there and you can control it using the microphone on the remote.

Philips didn’t do things by halves with this model as the brand equipped it with Ambilight technology for more immersion and ambient light.

Instead of 1699 euros, it is currently 1299 euros, a great price for a great 4K OLED television.

