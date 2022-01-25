40 Rare and Amazing Historical Photos (Part 2)

A while back we suggested that you discover 40 historical photographs you don’t see in all history books and you loved the concept. Today, therefore, we repeat it with 40 new photographs to highlight new moments in history.

1) The Chinese warrior Cheng Benhua (24 years old) who greets death with a smile just before he is executed by the Japanese (1938)

2) A lumberjack family just felled a 1,300 year old tree

3) Brenda Spencer, 16, walks out of court in Santa Ana, California after pleading guilty to murdering two people and injuring nine others (1979)

4) A French boy introduces himself to Indian soldiers who have just arrived in France to fight alongside French and British forces (September 30, 1914)

Comment: This is a colorized version of the photo.

5) A policeman stops traffic in New York to allow a mother cat holding her kitten to cross safely (1925)

6) Miners in the Serra Pelada Gold Mines, Brazil (1980s)

7) Remember that photo of construction workers having lunch atop the unfinished Empire State Building? This is the photographer Charles Ebbets who took this photo (September 20, 1932)

8) Nirvana at the photo shoot for their album Nevermind (1991)

9) A makeshift hospital during the Vietnam War (1970)

10) Members of the Ku Klux Klan on a Ferris wheel in an amusement park in Cañon City (Colorado – April 26, 1926)

11) Babies left to sleep outside to boost their immune system (Moscow – 1958)

12) a 1919 pyramid of German helmets in front of Grand Central Station in New York

13) John F. Kennedy in a door-to-door campaign in West Virginia (1960)

14) A man protects his family from cannibals during the famine in Madras in 1877, India

15) Mount St. Helens on May 17, 1980 and 4 months later, after the volcanic eruption

16) Hitler rehearses a speech in front of a mirror (photograph by his personal photographer Heinrich Hoffmann, 1925)

17) Indigenous children forced to pray to God at a boarding school run by the Canadian government and the Catholic Church between 1930 and 1970

18) Jackie Chan at Hong Kong benefit concert in support of Tiananmen Square protesters (1989)

19) A man searches for books in the old Cincinnati Public Library (building demolished in 1955)

20) A beach in Iran a few months before the 1979 Islamic Revolution

21) The Champs-Élysées seen from the Arc de Triomphe on the day of the Allied victory over Nazi Germany (May 8, 1945)

Comment: This is a colorized photo.

22) Yves Saint Laurent, 21, at the funeral of Christian Dior (1957)

23) A US soldier holds a centipede found in the jungle during the Vietnam War (1967).

24) An Italian soldier feeds a local orphan (Mogadishu, Somalia, 1993)

25) One of the only known color photographs of the Russian Tsar’s legendary Amber Room – looted by the Nazis (St. Petersburg, 1943)

Comment: In 1716, King Friedrich Wilhelm I of Prussia gave the Russian Tsar Peter the Great the panels of the Amber Room in one of his Berlin palaces. Over time, they formed the decor of the famous Russian Amber Room, sometimes considered the 8th wonder of the world. This space has in fact been enriched and decorated over time. Unfortunately, the Germans appropriated these works in 1941 during World War II when they occupied the Soviet Union.

When Soviet troops recaptured the city of Königsberg in April 1945, the riches of the Amber Room were not found. To this day we don’t know what happened to them. Buried, burned or hidden, these riches will be talked about over and over again over the course of time.

26) a Bulgarian soldier shouting his “battle cry” in front of the lens in 1916

27) A photograph of a diver in 1899. Many experts believe this was the first photograph taken underwater

28) Princess Diana Fights About Her 7-Year-Old Son (1991)

29) a Puritan against revealing swimsuits on a Florida beach in 1985 (the sign says everyone is going to hell)

30) Jk Rowling writing Harry Potter in a café in Scotland (1998)

31) A Dutch athlete receives as a sports award a portrait of Adolf Hitler offered by General Otto Schumann (Netherlands, 1941)

32) a miner working in a coal mine waiting to enter the communal shower at the end of his work (Germany, 1958)

33) A mountain of bison skulls in 1892

34) Reporters who uncovered the Watergate scandal watch President Nixon resign (1974)

35) Spring Break in California (1947)

36) rare photo showing Niagara Falls without water (1969)

37) John Lennon signs an autograph for Mark David Chapman, the man who would kill him five hours later (New York – 1980)

38) GDR students pause to talk to two GDR border guards near an opening in the Berlin Wall (November 1989)

39) French soldiers walk past a dog wearing glasses and smoking a pipe (1915)

40) Finnish soldiers in ABC uniforms (1961)

And you, which historical photo in this article impressed you the most?