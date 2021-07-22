40 pictures showing the extent of the climatic disasters of the last few days

40 pictures showing the extent of the climatic disasters of the last few days

China, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands … In the last few days torrential rains have hit these countries, many people have disappeared and have caused considerable property damage. When some are less affected than others on a human level, the images are just as impressive as the others. Overview of the planet with these 40 photos of the disaster caused by bad weather.

# 1

Via Twitter

# 2

Via Twitter

# 3

Exciting two minutes 惊心动魄 的 两 分钟 #floods #Zhengzhou, #HenanProvince, #CCPChina #flooding #floods #Flood #chinaflood #ChinaFloods # 郑州 # 洪水 # 鄭州 # 河南 pic.twitter.com/ADzVyD6qgM

July 21, 2021

# 4

In #Zhengzhou, Henan, it stopped raining on the afternoon of July 21st. With support and help from all over China, Zhengzhou is recovering from the heavy rains. We believe Henan and Zhengzhou will be stronger after the natural disaster. pic.twitter.com/0y8wqAlWWD

July 21, 2021

In #Zhengzhou, Henan, it stopped raining on the afternoon of July 21st. With support and help from all over China, Zhengzhou is recovering from the heavy rains. We believe Henan and Zhengzhou will recover more strongly after the natural disaster.

# 5

Via Twitter

# 6

# 7

Via Twitter

# 8th

# 9

# 10

Via Twitter

# 11

Via Twitter

# 12

Via Twitter

# 13

Via Twitter

# 14

Via Twitter

# fifteen

# 16

Via Twitter

# 17

Heavy rains in Henan Province！ #regen pic.twitter.com/qVEohGm5A2

July 20, 2021

Heavy rains in Henan Province!

# 18

Via Twitter

# 19

Images of floods in Zhengzhou, China.

@cctv_world pic.twitter.com/0wiTy54VHx

July 21, 2021

# 20

© REUTERS / Wolfgang Rattay

# 21

© BORIS ROESSLER / DPA / AFP

# 22

© Bernd LAUTER / AFP

# 23

© Bernd LAUTER / AFP

# 24

© LP / Arnaud Dumontier

# 25

© LP / Arnaud Dumontier

# 26

© REUTERS / Wolfgang Rattay

# 27

© REUTERS / employees

# 28

Via La Libre

# 29

Theux vandaag # overstromingen pic.twitter.com / BVIwERoh8k

July 14, 2021

# 30

ud83cudf27 In Belgium the situation in the province of Liège remains very critical this evening. The floods are important in Theux and the rain will intensify again that night. (via @VEDIA_BE) pic.twitter.com/EpAYdSd3Wd

July 14, 2021

# 31

© AFP / Anthony Dehez

# 32

Via Twitter

# 33

Via LeParisien

# 34

Via Twitter

# 35

Via La Libre

# 36

© LeParisien

# 37

© Anthony Dehez / BELGA / AFP

# 38

Via Twitter

# 39

Via Twitter

# 40

