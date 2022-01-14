-40% off the Logitech MX Master 2S, one of the best mice on the market

For several decades, Logitech has been equipping traditional office automation enthusiasts as well as seasoned gamers. Excellent quality products that delight millions of players who have trusted the Swiss brand again and again. And to the delight of those looking for a new mouse, the MX Master 2S from Logitech is still -40%.

one of the best Logitech mice on offer

Behind this intricate name, worthy of the greatest props in the industry, the MX Master 2S from Logitech is nothing more than an extremely ergonomic mouse for “experienced users”. No more pain in the wrist with its special design that adapts to the shape of the hand for guaranteed comfort. The MX Master 2S is made using traditional techniques and naturally follows the shape of the hand and wrist. Optimized positioning of buttons and rollers ensure precise control of movements and smooth operation.

This flagship mouse, gently pushed towards the exit after the new model was released, still takes advantage of Logitech Flow, a technology that allows the mouse to work with multiple computers with ease. A single mouse is enough for two computers, a godsend for those who work with a laptop and a stationary computer. With its precise 4000 DPI sensor, the MX Master 2S is able to work on almost any surface, including glass.

One of the mouse’s great strengths is its autonomy. Charged via a micro USB cable, only 3 minutes are enough for a daily charge. When fully charged, the MX Master 2S can work for over 70 days anyway. Bluetooth is intended for both traditional office workers and gamers looking for a good ergonomic mouse.

And to celebrate the arrival of 2022, the MX Master 2S is at -40%. Normally displayed for $ 99.99, the MX Master 2S is now available for $ 59.99. Note that there is a 30% refund on purchase of the second Logitech MX-Series product.

Three good reasons to fall for it

Perfect ergonomics A gigantic full charge An attractive price

