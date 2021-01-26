40% off sales of the Logitech MX Master 2S wireless mouse

You’ve been waiting impatiently for a good advertisement for a wireless mouse for sale. Here is one model that should interest you. This is the Logitech MX Master 2S that offers very good autonomy.

Logitech MX Master 2S: more than 70 days in use

The Logitech MX Master 2S is a great wireless mouse. It has 7 fully programmable buttons via the manufacturer’s software. In addition, it has two wheels, one on top between the two main buttons for vertical scrolling and one under the thumb for horizontal scrolling.

You should also know that the 4000 dpi laser sensor can work on any surface including glass (at least 4mm thick). Thanks to the small button below the top dial, you can adjust the sensitivity to your use at any time.

In terms of autonomy, it can last 70 days when fully charged and its battery is compatible with fast charging: 3 minutes for an extra day.

This model was priced at $ 99.99, but its price just dropped 40% when it went on sale, bringing it to $ 59.99. And for a small 4K UHD HDR LED television, there is another promotion here.

Why fall for this offer?

High-performance laser sensor super autonomy 40% reduction!

