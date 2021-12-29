40% instant discount on this dual wireless induction charger

If you have a wireless charging compatible smartphone, plus headphones and a smartwatch, here’s a good plan for the Belkin Double Pad, a 2-base wireless charger.

Belkin Double Pad: to charge 2 devices at the same time

As mentioned above, the Belkin Double Pad is a wireless induction charger that can be used to charge your devices such as smartphones, wireless headphones with cases, or even connected watches. Thanks to its 2 bases, you can, for example, charge 2 cell phones with an output of 10 watts. This dock comes in very handy when you want to charge a couple’s 2 smartphones on the bedside table.

This double pad is QI certified, so unlike no-name induction chargers, you are guaranteed to have a safe and compatible charge.

Also note that there is no need to remove your armor or bumper guards as charging can be done up to 3 meters away.

The Belkin Double Pad is a great wireless charger, no mistake, because it’s number 1 on sale and currently costs 29.99 euros instead of 49.99 euros or a 40% immediate discount. We also have a Xiaomi model on offer, but for a single device for charging.

