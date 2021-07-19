40 fruits and vegetables in shapes that you will surely recognize
Have you ever faced a somewhat oddly shaped food? This has happened to us before … And not just once! Sometimes chance makes things good and leaves us, to say the least, in bizarre situations. Fortunately, this doesn’t just happen to us and many other people are also victims of these fun moments in life that we never thought could happen.
40 types of fruit and vegetables that appeal to us with their original shape
Who says eating fruits and vegetables can’t be fun? Anyway, that person was wrong. He obviously didn’t know the right greengrocer and, unlike us, has never stumbled upon this cool and confusing food.
In psychology there is a phenomenon of optical illusion called pareidolia. It consists in identifying familiar shapes through elements that surround us. Sometimes this phenomenon reaches its climax when you get the impression that you are seeing a foot instead of a radish … Wait a minute, aren’t you following us anymore? Then it would be easier to show you. Here are 40 types of fruits and vegetables that look like everything else.
1) This eggplant has a cartoon character face
2) A strawberry / starfish
3) Yam that looks like a hand
4) A tomato that, to us, seems to be Sauron’s eye
5) a pear / kiwi (the bird)
6) an eggplant that reminds us all of the same emoji
7) a dancing carrot
8) an angry bird onion
9) Carrots are happy to see you again
10) a xenomorphic cucumber
11) A potato / sea lion
12) Broccoli with a brilliant idea
13) a fetus in a pepper
14) a tomato that hides a strawberry in its heart
15) lobster shaped ginger
16) a pumpkin / swan
17) a carrot that makes us smile
18) Rabbit-headed ginger
19) Beetroot, which takes the shape of a human heart
20) ginger that looks like a sliced finger
21) Blueberries that make us think of a breast too
22) a Mario strawberry
23) a clementine who gives us a remake of Spider-Man
24) celeriac in the shape of a skull
25) a radish walking in the vegetable garden
26) the inside of an apple with an owl’s head
27) a carrot that is recreating the world
28) a small potato shaped like a miniature heart
29) a cucumber that looks like a duck
30) A “like” eggplant
31) Spurge, which reminds us of a family of birds
32) a potato / teddy bear
33) a pumpkin in the shape of a snail
34) a pumpkin that looks like a carnivorous plant
35) scared peppers
36) a butterfly-like tomato
37) radish in the shape of a foot
38) a strawberry that looks like a hen
39) a banana with a dog
40) a tomato in the shape of a plastic duck
