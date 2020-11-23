40% discount on the connected Nest Learning thermostat

Here’s a special offer you should enjoy as it’s Google’s Nest Learning Thermostat. The latter is currently benefiting from a 40% reduction in the starting price, a good plan to keep your home connected further.

Nest Learning: a thermostat for better heating in your home

Home automation can save you a little money. This applies even more to connected thermostats. And to prepare for colder temperatures and not blow up your heating bills, we have connected the Nest Learning thermostat.

The latter is fully configurable but also has an automatic program that analyzes your daily life to bring the temperature down at the right time, especially when you are away. You no longer have to worry about programming it, it really is smart!

You can also easily control it from your mobile phone, tablet or laptop. And if you have a speaker connected, you can use your voice to raise or lower the temperature.

While it was 209 euros, with the promo code RETRAIT5 it rose to 124 euros! With this other good plan, we also have a very good Google Photos alternative.

Why crack

Automatic temperature control Heating savings Very good reduction

