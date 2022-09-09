Preface

Cloud knowledge switch is acquainted to many individuals. As extra cloud service suppliers emerge, customers have increasingly choices for storing and managing their recordsdata or different knowledge. As a result of restricted cupboard space out there in some clouds, some customers might join a number of cloud accounts to satisfy their wants. So, what must you do in case you have a number of Google Drive accounts and as a consequence of your personal wants it’s a must to transfer recordsdata from Google Drive to a different account?

This text will introduce 4 detailed strategies that can assist you switch recordsdata from Google Drive to a different account, let’s have a look!

Superior Manner: Use MultCloud to Migrate Information from Google Drive to One other Account

When you have a number of recordsdata to switch, here’s a less complicated and simpler solution to do it. The a number of cloud file supervisor to be launched subsequent on this article – MultCloud can remedy your confusion.

MultCloud is a wonderful cloud to cloud backup, switch, and sync service that’s full of highly effective instruments and options. With it, you’ll be able to higher supervise and management your cloud storage service.

You should utilize MultCloud to attach all of your cloud storage accounts to at least one app the place you’ll be able to share recordsdata, migrate knowledge, and sync cloud drives.

Actual-time sync of necessary knowledge between a number of accounts. So long as the content material of 1 account adjustments, it is going to be instantly mirrored within the different account.

Instantly parse knowledge from URLs, torrent recordsdata or magnet hyperlinks to cloud drives, equivalent to film, e-book and sport obtain hyperlinks.

The instrument offers a number of features equivalent to Cloud Switch, Staff Switch, Cloud Sync, Cloud Backup, and Distant Add to satisfy your file migration wants as a lot as attainable, permitting you to simply switch recordsdata between a number of cloud storage accounts equivalent to Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox, and many others.

MultCloud helps three file switch strategies, you’ll be able to select the switch technique in response to your choice. switch Google Drive to a different account? You want to do one thing.

Step 1. Register. Go to the MultCloud homepage and create an account together with your e-mail. It’s also possible to click on on Google and Fb to instantly authorize the account to log in.

Step 2. Add a number of Google Drive accounts to MultCloud. After logging in, click on “Add Cloud” to pick out Google Drive so as to add, then add one other account in the identical means.

Tip: MultCloud helps Dropbox, Google Drive, Google Workspace, OneDrive, SharePoint On-line, Amazon S3, Wasabi, even NAS, WebDAV, FTP/SFTP, Shared with me, Shared Drive and greater than 30 main cloud drives. You’ll be able to add a number of cloud drives to get extra cloud cupboard space at no cost or emigrate knowledge between cloud drives, equivalent to migrate Google Drive to G Suite.

After including the corresponding cloud drive, you should use MultCloud for file switch. Listed below are the three methods MultCloud offers for file transfers between two cloud drives:

Answer 1. Cloud Switch

Click on “Cloud Switch” to pick out Google Drive to pick out the recordsdata to switch, and one other Google Drive to pick out the vacation spot listing. Then, click on the “Switch Now” button to carry out the duty.

Ideas:

Within the “ Choices “, you’ll be able to select your most popular cloud transmission means, equivalent to “ Delete all supply recordsdata after switch is full “, or you’ll be able to set e-mail notifications and file filtering.

“, you’ll be able to select your most popular cloud transmission means, equivalent to “ “, or you’ll be able to set e-mail notifications and file filtering. If you wish to robotically transfer recordsdata from one Google Drive to a different frequently, you’ll be able to set a selected time in “ Schedule ” and MultCloud can run your duties on a schedule.

” and MultCloud can run your duties on a schedule. If it’s worthwhile to switch a number of folders, you’ll be able to shut the web page when the duty begins, as a result of MultCloud can run the duty within the background. This fashion, you’ll be able to care for different necessary issues throughout the file switch.

Answer 2. Copy

Examine the goal file or folder in Google Drive, right-click and choose “Copy” from the popup.

Then discover the corresponding location in one other account to “Paste” the copied knowledge.

Answer 3. Copy to

Choose the goal file or folder in Google Drive, right-click and choose “Copy to” from the popup. Then choose the folder in one other Google Drive account and click on “OK” to finish the switch job.

Ideas:“Multi-select” is an optionally available button. If you choose it, you’ll be able to choose a number of cloud drive paths because the vacation spot.

Widespread Manner: Transfer Information from Google Drive to One other Account by Downloading and Importing

As a result of the quantity of file switch is giant, it’s going to eat a number of time and vitality, so the obtain & add technique is extra appropriate to be used when there usually are not many recordsdata to be transferred. You’ll be able to observe the detailed steps under to switch recordsdata in case you have such a necessity.

Step 1. Run a browser and log in to your a number of Google Drive accounts.

Step 2. On one of many Google Drive pages, click on “My Drive“, choose the file or folder to switch, and click on the “Obtain” button to obtain the file regionally.

Step 2. On one other Google Drive account web page, select the “Add recordsdata” or “Add folder” button, choose the file or folder simply downloaded to the native finish within the drop-down choice, and execute the add course of to finish your entire job.

Ideas: The downloaded knowledge can be saved on the cell system in a compressed type, so you need to bear in mind to compress it earlier than importing.

Final Phrases

With the above 4 methods, you’ll be able to effortlessly switch recordsdata from one Google Drive to a different. The primary three strategies are appropriate for transferring a lot of recordsdata, that are easy and simple to function, and the final technique is extra appropriate for transferring a small variety of recordsdata. In fact, you’ll be able to share with us if a number of the strategies you employ are higher than those talked about above.

It’s value mentioning that Staff Switch, Cloud Sync, Cloud Backup, and Distant Add in MultCloud may also provide help to simply full enterprise account knowledge switch, cloud-to-cloud sync and backup, and distant add of information to cloud drives. When you have associated wants, you may also register an account to attempt it out with out paying.