4 Ways to Make Money Fast – wikiHow

It’s been a full week since Pokémon Legends: Arceus was available on all Nintendo Switches in the kingdom. After grinding the game, enjoying the title’s refreshing experience and finding all the hidden references, fans start thinking of different ways to tweak and complete the 100%. Experts have already found several tricks to make money quickly and/or easily. This can be particularly useful to get any improvements in the carrying capacity of your saddlebag to always have more space for the items you are carrying. Especially since, as you will guess as you read on, these methods are fully compatible with each other. We therefore invite you to reflect on your routine in order to tick as many boxes as possible!

#1 Pursue the Baron

One of the quickest – but least effective – ways to make money is to find all the barons you can find. Depending on your progress in the game, Professor Lavender will give you an increasingly large reward. For each Baron you show him, you’ll be rewarded with at least 2000 Pokédollars. But the most important thing is that every defeated Pokémon Baron of Legends: Arceus leaves behind one or more items that are useful for your progress, but also expensive. You can sell that because that’s the real deal.

#2 spatial-temporal cracks

You will also find many interesting loots in the rifts, so we can only advise you to farm them without exception. Because inside, among the unique items you need to evolve your Pokémon, you’ll find Star Shards and Star Dust that, when combined, allow you to create Star Pieces. Each Star Piece sells for a whopping 5,000 Pokédollars! On the other hand, this requires an in-game progression, since the Star Pieces recipe is only sold by one character in Rust-Cité for ₽10,000!

#3 Pokémon mining

During your wanderings in the Hisui region, you will find many valuable objects in nature represented in the form of deposits, such as the aforementioned star pieces, nuggets, and comet pieces, which bring in ₽5,000,₽10,000, and ₽15,000, respectively. Of course, these objects also appear in spatiotemporal rifts. But if you don’t have access to these locations, you can always start farming the deposits that appear on the map, which you can break by throwing a Pokéball at them. In it you will collect the Stardust which, when used to craft the Star Pieces, can also be sold for ₽1000 each. Enough to fill your pockets from the start of the game.

#4 collectors

The third and best of the three methods presented is the one that requires the most work, but also returns the most money in terms of time invested, is to hunt down and loot the Gatherers, a Team Rocket moniker you will come across a little quite Hisui. Depending on your progress, you’ll get loot back after defeating them, with a maximum of the equivalent of ₽40,000 in 4 nuggets! To better understand the intricacies of this method, we present you the above video by the French Youtuber TheHolomovement, who explains in a short video all the details that will allow you to perform this method quickly.

If you ever know other ways to get money fast in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, do not hesitate to tell us about them in the comments so we can consider a second appearance of this article.