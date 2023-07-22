4 Takeaways From Britain’s By-Elections

Their profitable candidate, Steve Tuckwell, is a former postal employee who stacked grocery store cabinets when he was younger. His marketing campaign largely disowned Mr. Johnson, the scandal-prone former prime minister, who held the seat till his resignation from Parliament triggered the competition to switch him.

However as Mr. Tuckwell acknowledged, it was the growth to outer London, together with Uxbridge, of an ultralow emissions zone, or U.L.E.Z., that galvanized assist for the Tories. Beneath the scheme, these driving older, extra polluting, automobiles, can be charged £12.50, or $16, a day for utilizing them — a price that’s naturally unpopular with homeowners of ageing automobiles.

The growth of the zone, which already operates in central London, was the brainchild of the town’s Labour mayor, Sadiq Khan, and the Conservatives positioned themselves as its most important opponents. Mr. Khan argues that the zone is crucial to enhance poor air high quality, which is understood to have contributed to at the very least one demise in London. However at a time of financial stress, the vote in Uxbridge may sharpen a wider debate over who pays the price of the transition to a greener financial system.

Labour’s hopeful bellwether