4 strangers drove more than 16 hours from Florida to Ohio after their flight was canceled and documented their adventures on TikTok

Vehicles driving by way of snowfall in Northeast United States.MediaNews Group/Studying Eagle/Getty Pictures

A bunch of strangers rented a automobile and drove from Tampa, Florida, to Cleveland, Ohio.

They rented a car after their flight was canceled Thursday as a result of a extreme winter storm.

One traveler named Bridget Schuster documented the journey on TikTok, garnering greater than 11 million views.

4 strangers joined forces and drove greater than 16 hours from Florida to Ohio after a extreme winter storm threw a wrench of their plans.

WTSP reviews {that a} winter storm prompted the flight cancellation, and in keeping with WEWS, who interviewed one of many vacationers, the journey finally took 18-19 hours as a substitute of the estimated 16.

Components of the US had been hit with a winter storm this weekend — greater than 4,500 flights had been canceled by Friday afternoon and to date nearly 2,000 flights had been canceled on Christmas Eve.

One lady documented their travels on TikTok which went viral

On Friday, TikTok consumer Bridget Schuster uploaded the primary of 9 movies chronicling the surprising journey with fellow vacationers Greg Henry, Shobi Maynard, and a lady named Abby.

In line with Schuster’s first video, which amassed 8.2 million views as of Saturday, the group determined to hire a automobile after their flight from Tampa, Florida, to Cleveland, Ohio, was canceled on Thursday.

“The earliest flight they might get us on was Christmas Eve at 6 pm so right here we’re,” Schuster wrote.

Later, Schuster shared updates on TikTok because the 4 of them traveled within the rental automobile, together with making a pit cease at Chipotle midway by way of the journey. In a 3rd video, Schuster advised her followers they made it to Virginia, however the dangerous climate was ramping up.

“ETA 6:28am,” Schuster wrote. “6.2 hours left however this storm is not wanting too nice for us.”

The subsequent video posted at 3:31 a.m. on Friday confirmed the group driving by way of the storm, marking three hours and 5 minutes left to their journey. At the moment, the group was “nearly” out of West Virginia and slowly approaching Ohio.

The group appeared to run into the brunt of the storm within the sixth video once they formally crossed into Ohio. One of many passengers was filmed making snow angels in a fuel station car parking zone whereas others shopped inside. Cleveland.com reported that dangerous climate hit the world round Friday morning.

“Replace: in Ohio! Stopped for fuel and occasional. ETA: 7:25 am,” Schuster wrote. “2 hours and 6 minutes left.”

Throughout a 7:20 a.m. replace, Schuster advised her followers that the “roads aren’t nice” and their ETA elevated by greater than an hour.

In her remaining replace, Schuster revealed that the group made it to Cleveland at 8:45 a.m. on Friday.

“Thanks everybody for following alongside on the journey. Studying everybody’s feedback and seeing everybody rooting for us was the spotlight of this journey,” she captioned the publish.

Schuster didn’t instantly reply to Insider’s request for remark. As of Saturday, her movies have garnered over 11 million views.

The group was initially ‘leery’ of touring collectively however could not consider a greater possibility

In an interview with WJW, Henry stated he was checking completely different airline counters after his flight was canceled and met Maynard. The 2 males later bumped into Schuster and Abby, who had been additionally attempting to get to Cleveland.

“They had been just a little leery,” Henry advised the outlet, referring to his journey mates. “I am like, ‘I do not assume they will include me,’ as a result of we do not know one another.”

Regardless of by no means assembly earlier than, Maynard stated the 4 of them bonded throughout the journey.

“It was enjoyable. All of us received to know one another and hang around and we had loads of deep conversations, so we had fun,” he stated.

