4 reasons to switch to the next generation

Samsung recently introduced its new Galaxy range and, as always, we switched from the Galaxy S20 to the Galaxy S21 with three models: the classic version, the plus version and the ultra version. If you think there is nothing to move on to the next generation, here are some great reasons to take the plunge.

BETTER autonomy

The Galaxy S20 was criticized in numerous tests because of its poor battery life. In question, his Exynos 990 chip engraved in 7 nm. The latter melted the device’s battery like snow in the sun, a very important black point.

With the Galaxy S21, that story is a thing of the past as the new Galaxy S21 offer a brand new chip called Exynos 2100. In contrast to the previous year, this one is engraved in 5 nm, which means that it can heat up less. but above all use less energy! In the end, it consumes 20 to 35% less than its predecessor.

For more power!

As already mentioned, a generation change corresponds to a chip change, and Samsung has revised its copy with the Exynos 2100 to offer even more performance and to catch up with Qualcomm.

You will therefore gain in performance primarily with an improved turbo operating frequency and the integration of the Core Cortex-X1 / A78 / A55 into a big.LITTLE architecture.

In addition, it is coupled with a faster working memory (RAM), which makes it 26% faster in AnTuTu 8.

Further updates for the program

Samsung offers 3-year software tracking on its high-end devices, so the Galaxy S21 can receive important updates like version changes to Android 14, while the S20 sticks to Android 13. This is a strong argument if you are going to keep your smartphone for several years. Otherwise, both models will run Android 11 with the One UI 3.1 overlay for the S21 and 3.0 for the S20.

For the price!

This year the South Korean manufacturer decided to review its prices by significantly lowering the price of its Galaxy S21. Last year it cost 909 euros for a Galaxy S20 4G, while it costs 849 euros for a Galaxy S21 5G with 256 GB of storage space. And even with a good plan for the Galaxy S20 5G, we’re not far from 849 euros.

If you’ve decided to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S21, you should know that you will get the Galaxy Buds Live headphones + a free SmartTag as a bonus. Also note that it will start shipping January 29th.

And if you want to stay on top of the Galaxy S20, it’s still available in stores.