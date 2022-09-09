4-nin wa Sorezore Uso wo Tsuku is ready to premiere on October 15, 2022. Pic credit score: Studio Flad

A trailer PV for 4-nin wa Sorezore Uso wo Tsuku (lit., “4 Folks Lie in Their Personal Approach”) has been launched, revealing that the anime is ready to premiere on October 15, 2022.

The anime will debut on ABC TV/TV Asahi affiliated 24 stations in Japan on the ANiMAZiNG!!! programming block on October 15, BS Asahi on October 16, and AT-X on October 19, 2022.

It’ll additionally stream on ABEMA on October 15, 2022, and on numerous different streaming platforms (e.g., Amazon Prime Video) on a later date.

The 4-nin wa Sorezore Uso wo Tsuku TV anime was first introduced in April 2022. In July 2022, it was revealed that the sequence would premiere in October, whereby extra particulars concerning the primary employees and solid had been introduced.

Right here is the important thing visible launched by the manufacturing group:

The principle characters of the 4-nin wa Sorezore Uso wo Tsuku anime. Pic credit score: Studio Flad

The 4-nin wa Sorezore Uso wo Tsuku trailer

The trailer introduces the 4 major characters of the anime and divulges their secrets and techniques. Rikka is the captain of the Galactic Revolutionary Military preventing the House Empire; Chiyo is a runaway ninja; Sekine has hidden psychic powers and may learn minds, and Tsubasa is masquerading as a cross-dressing boy, who has switched identities together with his twin sister!

The video additionally previews the OP theme music — “Eclipse”, sung by NACHERRY.

NACHERRY is a unit composed of the primary solid members Tanaka and Murakami. The one will launch on October 19, 2022.

You may try the official NACHERRY web site to study concerning the worth and retailer advantages.

Right here is the trailer PV launched by the manufacturing group on the ABC Animation Youtube channel:

TVアニメ「4人はそれぞれウソをつく」本PV公開！！｜2022年10月15日深夜スタート！

Watch this video on YouTube

Extra about 4-nin wa Sorezore Uso wo Tsuku

The 4-nin wa Sorezore Uso wo Tsuku anime is predicated on the manga sequence of the identical title written and illustrated by Madoka Kashihara.

The manga has been serialized in Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shounen Journal since April 2020. To this point, two tankoubon volumes have been launched. The latest quantity was launched on April 7, 2022.

4-nin wa Sorezore Uso wo Tsuku is a faculty comedy that depicts a bunch of 4 good mates who attend the identical women’ college. They appear to be strange college students however, in reality, all of them have a secret that they’ll inform nobody.

For extra data on the sequence, you’ll be able to go to the official 4-nin wa Sorezore Uso wo Tsuku anime web site.