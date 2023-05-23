4 Everest Ascents in 10 Days: Sherpas Battle for a Climbing Record

Two Nepali Sherpas are taking one-upmanship to an excessive on high of the world.

Pasang Dawa Sherpa and Kami Rita Sherpa, adorned mountain guides and associates, have been scaling Mount Everest in fast succession in latest days in pursuit of the file for many ascents of the world’s highest peak.

It’s a grueling competitors with financial rewards and ample risks, turning what’s a once-in-a-lifetime expertise for many climbers right into a repeat efficiency for the veteran Sherpas.

For many years, the 2 males have been making an attempt to outdo one another, however the rivalry has heated up this 12 months. Their sequence of climbs started on Might 14, when Pasang Dawa Sherpa, 46, summited Everest for a record-tying twenty sixth time. Days later, Kami Rita Sherpa, 53, regained the crown along with his twenty seventh ascent of the mountain.

Then, on Monday, Pasang Dawa Sherpa — eight days after his earlier climb — did it once more. A day later, Kami Rita Sherpa reached the highest as soon as extra, for a brand new mark of 28 summits.