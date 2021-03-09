3D TSV and 2.5D Market 2021 Comprehensive Insights -Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

The 3D TSV and 2.5D Market report includes an overview, which interprets value chain structure, industrial environment, regional analysis, applications, types market size, and forecast. The report is integrated with imperative insights on the market which will support the clients to make precise business decisions. The report incorporates data regarding the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats encountered by key players during the forecast period of 2021-2025. This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. The 3D TSV and 2.5D Market is expected to register a CAGR of 35.3% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the 3D TSV and 2.5D Market: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Toshiba Corp., Pure Storage Inc., ASE Group, Amkor Technology, Inc., United Microelectronics Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, Broadcom Ltd, Intel Corporation, Jiangsu Changing Electronics Technology Co. Ltd and others.

Click the link to get a free Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355765/3d-tsv-and-2-5d-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=126

Industry News and Updates:

– March 2020 – Taiwan-based TSMC collaborated with US-based Broadcom to introduce an enhanced Chip-on-Wafer-on-Substrate (CoWoS) platform, a 2.5D IC TSV interposer-based packaging technology, that supports the industry first and largest full 2x reticle size interposer. According to the company, the higher memory capacity and bandwidth make it ideal for memory-intensive applications, such as deep learning, 5G networking workloads, and power-efficient data centers. The new technology also offers additional space and increased flexibility and yield for intricate ASIC designs.

– February 2020 – Samsung Electronics announced the market launch of Flashbolt, its third-generation High Bandwidth Memory 2E (HBM2E). The new 16-gigabyte (GB) HBM2E is uniquely suited to maximize high-performance computing (HPC) systems and help system manufacturers advance their supercomputers, AI-driven data analytics state-of-the-art graphics systems promptly. This HBM2E package is interconnected in an accurate arrangement of more than 40,000 TSV micro bumps, with each 16Gb die containing over 5,600 of these microscopic holes.

Key Market Trends:

– Consumer electronics is one of the most significant segments and is expected to grow at a considerable pace due to the rising number of smartphones, tablets, and other hand-held devices. According to Jefferies and Company, global smartphone shipments are bound to reach 2.45 billion units by the end of 2020. Due to advancements in technology in major sectors, the size of products, such as gaming devices and wireless handsets, encourages manufacturers to produce miniature-sized products, thereby, contributing to the market growth. The evolution of touch screens and other advanced features stacked behind the display, such as in-display fingerprint sensors and pressure sensors, are vital elements to differentiate consumer electronics in the market that attract new buyers.

– Samsung introduced its Galaxy Watch, a smartwatch with a Bluetooth or standalone LTE model. Moreover, Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company with significant expertise in smart wearable technology, also launched the Amazfit Verge and the Amazfit smartwatch. According to Consumer Technology Association, smartwatch unit sales reached 141 million (unit sales) in 2018, from 75 million in 2017, which is expected to contribute in 3D TSV demand. The demand for IoT-based consumer electronics may continue to gain traction, especially in Europe. This growth can be attributed to the growing trend of miniaturization and the ongoing need for connectivity.

Regional Analysis For 3D TSV and 2.5D Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global 3D TSV and 2.5D Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Click the link to browse full report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355765/3d-tsv-and-2-5d-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?mode=126

What Are the Market Factors That Are Explained in The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The 3D TSV and 2.5D Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyse the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com ).

ABOUT US:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

CONTACT US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com