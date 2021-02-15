3D Semiconductor Packaging Market Explosive Factors of Revenue by Major Manufacturers || Amkor Technology, ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd, Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd

The major players covered in the 3D semiconductor packaging market report are Amkor Technology, ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd, Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd, SÜSS MICROTEC SE, Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Tech Co, IBM, Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its affiliated companies., STMicroelectronics, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, Sony Corporation, SAMSUNG, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc, 3M and Cisco Systems, among other domestic and global players.

3D semiconductor packaging market will reach at an estimated value of USD 22.29 million and grow at a rate of 15.70% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Increase in number of portable electronic devices is an essential factor driving the 3D semiconductor packaging market.

Semiconductor packaging is defined as an advanced packaging technology of semiconductor chips in which two or more layers of active electronic components are stacked together and interconnected vertically and horizontally to perform as a single device. This technology possesses numerous advantages over other advanced packaging technologies such as decreased power loss, reduced space consumption, better overall performance, and enhanced efficiency which makes 3D semiconductor packaging industry the leading amongst all advanced packaging technologies.

Increase in demand for miniaturized circuits in microelectronic devices is the major factor escalating the market growth, also rising technological superiorities over 2D packaging technology, increase in demand of miniaturized circuits in microelectronic devices, rising demand for tablets, wearable devices, low-end smartphones and other connected consumer goods, increasing demand for consumer electronic products, rising sales of MEMS devices as well as image sensors, rising imminent requirement for size reduction in electronic devices, improved efficiency, and less power consumption are the major factors among others propelling the growth of 3D semiconductor packaging market. Moreover, growing trend of Internet of Things (IoT) and rising technological advancements and modernization in the packaging industry will further create new opportunities for the 3D semiconductor packaging market in the in the forecast period of 2021- 2028.

However, increased initial capital investment required to set up a plant and rising thermal issues with devices are the major factors among others restraining the market growth, and further challenge the growth of 3D semiconductor packaging market.

By Technology (3D Through silicon via, 3D Package on Package, 3D Fan Out Based, 3D Wire Bonded),

Material (Organic Substrate, Bonding Wire, Leadframe, Encapsulation Resin, Ceramic Package, Die Attach Material),

Industry Vertical (Electronics, Industrial, Automotive & Transport, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunication, Aerospace & Defense)

The countries covered in the 3D semiconductor packaging market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the 3D semiconductor packaging market due to rise in demand for miniaturized circuits in microelectronic devices, rise in demand of miniaturized circuits in microelectronic devices, and rising demand for tablets, wearable devices, low-end smartphones and other connected consumer goods in this region.

