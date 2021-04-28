3D Secure Authentication Market Business Opportunities 2027 – Top Companies are Visa, Broadcom, RSA, Modirum, PMD, Infineon, CA, Mastercard, Modirum, Entersekt

3D Secure Authentication Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period.

3D safe also applies to 3D secure authentication, or 3DS, which is a fraud prevention measure that Visa (as Verified-by-Visa) first implemented in 2001. It adds an extra layer of security when accepting credit card payments. It requires consumers to complete a safe authentication process before they can shop online, ensuring that they are using the correct card information and reducing the risk of card payment fraud. 3D Secure reduces the amount of fraudulent online activities such as identity theft and unauthorized card use. It protects the card data of real cardholders and boosts consumer confidence. It is possible to check whether a buyer is an approved cardholder using 3D Secure.

The growing adoption of 3D secure technology to reduce card misuse and payment loss, as well as to increase protection against fraud loss, is driving the global 3D Secure Authentication market. Customer satisfaction increases when 3D secure authentication is used, such as Verified by Visa or MasterCard Secure Code, which is expected to drive the global 3D Secure Authentication market. The probability of fraudulent transactions and contested transactions is reduced with 3D Safe. Although the additional security layer may reduce the number of completed transactions, it does make payments safer, which is expected to drive market growth. Furthermore, widespread adoption of 3D Secure Authentication in Consumer Electronics, ATMs, POS Machines, and Other is expected to drive the target market forward during the forecast period. Cost and implementation complexities, on the other hand, will serve as a stumbling block to the market’s expansion. Furthermore, rising concerns about cyber-attacks and cyber-crime are expected to limit business growth.

The reports cover key developments in the 3D Secure Authentication market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from 3D Secure Authentication market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for 3D Secure Authentication market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Visa Inc

Broadcom

RSA

Modirum

PMD Technologies AG

Infineon Technologies AG

CA Technologies

Mastercard

Modirum Limited

Entersekt

The “Global 3D Secure Authentication Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of 3D Secure Authentication market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global 3D Secure Authentication market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading 3D Secure Authentication market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global 3D secure authentication market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type the market is segmented as, on-premise, cloud-based. Further, on the basis of application the market is segmented as, consumer electronics, ATM, POS machine, other.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting 3D Secure Authentication market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global 3D Secure Authentication Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global 3D Secure Authentication market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall 3D Secure Authentication market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the 3D Secure Authentication Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the 3D Secure Authentication Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of 3D Secure Authentication Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global 3D Secure Authentication Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

