3D Projector Market Trends Forecast and Industry Analysis to 2030

Introduction

3D projectors are latest application of 3D technology that maps three dimensional data to a two dimensional screen. With 3D projectors, the viewers get an opportunity to sense an experience that gives a real life feel. In order to watch anything through 3D projector screen, viewers have to wear 3D glasses which helps to watch properly through it. The customers or users have to buy the glasses and sometimes these are included in the 3D projector package.

The 3D projector market is growing steadily, as people explore new avenues of home entertainment. However, due to COVID-19, sales have declined in 2020 as consumers looked to spend only on essentials. The long-term outlook on the 3D projector market remains positive.

3D Projector Market: Drivers

Production houses nowadays focus more on quality and HD view in their movies. They require 3D technology to give a unique experience to the public.This accelerates demand rate of 3D projector market.

The young generation is attracted to the latest trends, technologies and innovations and are spending on new entertainment avenues. 3D projector manufacturers are aware of this demographic, and is actively targeting them to increase their sales.

Businesses, in the present competitive context, like to update their way of doing work and adopt latest technologies.They requires 3D projectors and 3D glassses for their presentations and events to create a unique experience providing opportunity to 3D projector market.

Educations institutions such as schools colleges and universities are becoming aware of different ways of educating the staff and students. Adoption of latest technologies to guide and teach the students in the educational sector poses opportunities for this market.

3D Projector market: Restraints

The maintenance cost of 3D projectors is extremely high making it complex for the small or low budget companies to afford the repair or maintenance charges.This becomes a barrier in the demand of 3D projector market. 3D technology can effect the vision of the viewers if viewed constantly for longer hours. It can even cause blindness to sensitive viewers if watched constantly. The LED screens are acting as a substitute to 3D projectors and to some extent can decline the demand of 3D projector market.The LEDs do not lose their contrast and brightness with time but the 3D projectors lose their brightness posing a challenge to this market.

COVID 19 impact on 3D Projector market:

The cases of COVID 19 pandemic are rising globally, and it has a worst impact on the manufacturers and market suppliers. Globally, most of the companies are suffering from financial crisis due to COVID 19. Before the emergence of the pandemic, this market was experiencing heavy demand. Although 2020 is an outlier, the long-term prospects on the market remain positive.

3D Pojector Market: Region-wise Forecast

The market for 3D Projectors is estimated to witness high growth rate through 2030. In addition the US and Europe, China and India are witnessing high sales of 3D projectors. Many of these 3D projectors are easily available on e-commerce platforms. Due to door-step delivery offered by these platforms continue to be one of the key reasons for the growth of the market in these regions.

Market Segmentation

By technology

DLP

LCD

LCOS

By light source

Metal halide

Laser

Hybrid

LED

By resolution

HD and full HD

VGA

4K

XGA

By end-users:

Cinema

Business

Education

Home theatre and Gaming

Events

By region:

Middle east and Africa

North America

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Europe

Competitive Landscape

The level of competition in 3D Projector market is high and new market players are entering this market. The existing ones are being active and are focusing on making new strategies, policies, techniques to stay in the market. The competitors are adopting all necessary measures to remain competitive. All the top manufacturers of 3D projector market focuses on manufacturing and delivering best products to the users to gain profits, and a major share in the market.

The major key players in 3D Projector market are: Sony corporation, Panasonic corporation , BenQ corporation, Seiko epson corporation, Barco corporation,Nippon magnetics, Christie digital, Viewsonic corporation,Optoma corporation, NEC Display solution Ltd, Vivitek corporation etc.

The market players are adopting latest technologies, focusing on product innovations, adopting mergers and acquisitions etc for maintaing their competitive position in the marketplace.

Key Q&A

At what CAGR is 3D projector market expected to grow?

The 3D projector market is likely to grow at over 7% CAGR. In addition to the US and Europe, China and India are among the key markets for 3D projectors globally.

Which are the key applications of 3D projectors?

Use of 3D projectors for entertainment and business purpose continunes to drive revenues. According to our analysis, demand for education purpose will drive demand in 2021.

What is the historical CAGR for 3D projectors market?

Historically, the 3D projectors market has grown at between 4% to 5% during 2015-2019

