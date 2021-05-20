3D Printing Software and Services Market Size, Business Opportunities By Leading Players, Share, Development, Expansion, Merger, Acquisition, New Product Launches, and Pricing Analysis By Emergen Research

The Global 3D Printing Software and Services Market Report, published by Emergen Research, is an all-inclusive study of the global 3D Printing Software and Services industry, offering a precise estimation of the current and future trends in this business sphere. The study focuses on a wide-ranging analysis of the leading products and services available in this market, and, on the other hand, emphasizes the revenue share, pricing structure, sales & distribution, and production and growth rates each market segment. The report presents the principal market statistics and data in a tabular format to help readers get a better idea of the market dynamics.

The market is revolutionizing the industry, with automation becoming a norm in manufacturing sectors. It will witness increased investment by manufacturing companies as it reduces cost by limiting the need for man force and can produce goods locally. However, deployment of large-scale 3D printing software & services is quite high, and the lack of governing bodies for the regulation of the market will curb the growth of the 3D printing software & services market.

Key Highlights From The Report

In November 2019, Stratasys made an announcement about the launch of Work Order Management Software for application 3D Printing workshops

In the medical sector, 3D printing software & services are used to make implants, scaffolds, surgical instruments, and prosthetics. The growing demand for advanced medical products and prosthetics are propelling the demand for the market.

Digital fabrication technology has made 3D prototyping cost-effective and less time-consuming. A variety of materials can be used for the prototype application, such as cheap PLA, durable nylon, impact-resistant ABS, and others. The prototyping application segment is forecasted to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

North America dominated the market for 3D printing software & services in 2019, and the US has the highest adoption rate of the product. The region has various medium and small-sized manufacturers. The presence of a mature 3D printing software & services market and adoption of advanced technology is spurring the demand for the product. The region held a market share of 36.5% in the year 2019.

Key participants include 3D Systems, Stratasys, GE Additive, EOS GmbH, Voxeljet, SLM Solutions, Hewlett Packard, Optomec, Autodesk, and Protolabs, among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global 3D Printing Software & Services Market on the basis of component, process, application, industry verticals, technology, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Software Design Software Scanning Software Pinter Software Inspection Software Service

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Material Extrusion Material Jetting Powder Bed Fusion Vat Photopolymerization Binder Jetting Sheet Lamination Directed Energy Deposition

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Functional Part Manufacturing Prototyping Tooling

Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Engineering Aerospace and Defense Consumer Products Healthcare Energy Education Printed Electronics Architecture and Construction Food and Culinary Automotive Jewelry

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS) Inkjet Printing Laser Metal Deposition (LMD) Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM) Stereolithography (SLA) Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) PolyJet/MultiJet Printing (MJP) Electron Beam Melting (EBM) Direct Light Projection (DLP) Others



The most prominent geographical segments covered in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The latest research endows readers with an extensive database of the worldwide 3D Printing Software and Services business sector and anticipates massive growth of the 3D Printing Software and Services market in the upcoming years. The report focuses on pivotal factors like the latest market trends, sales volume, revenue forecast, market size, and regional concentration. It helps the readers determine the overall market shares held by distributors and traders engaged in this market through the supply chain. In addition, the report undertakes a comprehensive study of the market using advanced analytical methods, such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. 3D Printing Software & Services Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. 3D Printing Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Ease in development of customized products

4.2.2.2. Reduced waste generation during manufacturing

4.2.2.3. Reduction in manufacturing cost

4.2.2.4. Investment by government

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Limited availability and high cost of the materials

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. 3D Printing Software & Services Market By Component Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Software

5.1.1.1. Design Software

5.1.1.2. Scanning Software

5.1.1.3. Pinter Software

5.1.1.4. Inspection Software

5.1.2. Service

Chapter 6. 3D Printing Software & Services Market By Process Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Process Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Material Extrusion

6.1.2. Material Jetting

6.1.3. Powder Bed Fusion

6.1.4. Vat Photopolymerization

6.1.5. Binder Jetting

6.1.6. Sheet Lamination

6.1.7. Directed Energy Deposition

CONTINUED…!

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-printing-software-and-services-market

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please connect with us. Our team will make sure your report is designed as per your needs.

