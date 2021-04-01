3D Printing Metal Market Size, Share,Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The growing demand for 3D printing metal from the aerospace & defense sector is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

The global 3D printing metal market is projected to be worth USD 5,739.0 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. 3D metal printing is considered a sustainable production method primarily owing to its ability to reduce waste generation and being energy-efficient significantly. 3D printing uses only the required amount of material to add layer by layer to produce printed structures ensuring wastage of metals to a minimum. For instance, aircraft manufacturers reject about 90.0% of the material, which won’t be required for future purposes. Thus, 3D printing metal plays a vital in substantial cost saving by the manufacturers.

Key Highlights From The Report

Nickel and nickel-based alloys substantially improve the produced parts’ strength and corrosion resistivity and offer enhanced aesthetic appeal. Automotive part manufacturers nickel alloys for engine component printing.

Binder Jetting is about ten times more cost-effective compared to 3D printing metal processes. Also, the build size achieved by this technology is much large, and the printing of parts doesn’t require any support during the process, allowing the realization of intricate designs.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 30.3% in the forecast period attributed to the presence of leading manufacturing firms, especially automotive firms, supportive regulations, several space launches by renowned space agencies like ISRO, and increased investments in R&D for 3D printing.

Key participants include 3D Systems Corporation, ExOne GmbH, Hoganas AB, Arcam AB, Materialise NV, Voxel Jet AG, GKN PLC, Equispheres, Renishaw PLC, and Carpenter Technology Corporation, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 3D printing metal market on the basis of form, metal type, technology, industry vertical, and region:

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Filament Powder

Metal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Titanium Nickel Aluminum Stainless Steel Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Powder Bed Fusion Directed Energy Deposition Binder Jetting Metal Extrusion Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Aerospace & Defense Automotive Medical & Dental Marine Others



Regional Analysis:

The authors of the global 3D Printing Metal market report have taken into consideration the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions. The regional analysis section of the report provides significant data and information about the different market regions, along with a country-wise analysis of the 3D Printing Metal industry, intending to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies. Furthermore, the report also assesses the global 3D Printing Metal market in terms of market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions of the world.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of our clients.