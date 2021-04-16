3D Printing Metal Market Growth, Drivers, Demand, Merger, Acquisition, SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis and Business Opportunities by 2027

The global 3D printing metal market is projected to be worth USD 5,739.0 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The use of 3D printing of metal parts finds usage in the production of intricate and lightweight components and structures to provide improved strength and durability to the aircraft and increased fuel efficiency. GE Additive, a GE division, GE has been deploying 3D printing to produce Advanced Turboprop for aircraft and has achieved a reduction in engine parts from 855 to just 12.

COVID-19 IMPACT

The research report draws attention to the profound impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global 3D Printing Metal market and its crucial segments. The report evaluates the key factors influencing the market growth and considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the contributing elements for the economic slowdown of the market. The pandemic has altered various aspects of the global 3D Printing Metal market scenario. However, this report offers an extensive COVID-19 impact analysis of the market to help readers gain knowledge of the significant effects of the outbreak on the present and future scenario of this business space. Hence, this is the newest report offering full coverage of the current economic situation that caused a global health crisis.

Key Highlights From The Report

3D printing metal filaments offer the benefits of shape fabrication and 3D printing simultaneously with two or more metal.

Nickel and nickel-based alloys substantially improve the produced parts’ strength and corrosion resistivity and offer enhanced aesthetic appeal. Automotive part manufacturers nickel alloys for engine component printing.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 30.3% in the forecast period attributed to the presence of leading manufacturing firms, especially automotive firms, supportive regulations, several space launches by renowned space agencies like ISRO, and increased investments in R&D for 3D printing.

Key participants include 3D Systems Corporation, ExOne GmbH, Hoganas AB, Arcam AB, Materialise NV, Voxel Jet AG, GKN PLC, Equispheres, Renishaw PLC, and Carpenter Technology Corporation, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 3D printing metal market on the basis of form, metal type, technology, industry vertical, and region:

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Filament Powder

Metal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Titanium Nickel Aluminum Stainless Steel Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Powder Bed Fusion Directed Energy Deposition Binder Jetting Metal Extrusion Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Aerospace & Defense Automotive Medical & Dental Marine Others



Regional Analysis:

The global 3D Printing Metal market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East &Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. 3D Printing Metal Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. 3D Printing Metal Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Fabrication of intricate and lightweight components

4.2.2.2. Growing demand from the aerospace & defense sector

4.2.2.3. Reduced waste generation during manufacturing

4.2.2.4. Growth of the automotive sector

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive metals

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. 3D Printing Metal Market By Form Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Form Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Filament

5.1.2. Powder

Chapter 6. 3D Printing Metal Market By Metal Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Metal Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Titanium

6.1.2. Nickel

6.1.3. Aluminum

6.1.4. Stainless Steel

6.1.5. Others

CONTINUED…!

