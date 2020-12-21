3D Printing Market Future Trends, Prominent Players, Covid 19 Impact and Forecast by 2030

The global 3D printing market is witnessing growth due to the rising demand for mass customization, efficient use of material and less labor and transportation cost, and increasing demand for quick prototyping. Additive manufacturing which follows the process of adding material in consecutive patterns in order to build the desired shape is referred to as 3D printing.

This process further supports a wide range of products such as glass, alloys, metal, plastic, and ceramics for the production of 3D objects.Among these, the stereolithography division accounted for the major share of the market during the historical period and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

A key driving factor of the 3D printing market is the increasing demand for quick prototyping from different industries, such as automotive. Also, as 3D printing is an automated process, the labor cost associated with traditional manufacturing is reduced.

