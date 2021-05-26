3D Printing Market Demand- Industry Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2027 The global 3D Printing Market is forecasted to be worth USD 28.23 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research.

The researchers find out why sales of 3D Printing are projected to surge in the coming years. The study covers the trends that will strongly favour the industry during the forecast period, 2020 to 2027. Besides this, the study uncovers important facts associated with lucrative growth and opportunities that lie ahead for the 3D Printing industry.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of 3D Printing Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/144

Key Highlights From The Report

In the offering segment, ceramic material has various applications such as aerospace, biomedical, electronics, and automotive engineering due to their high medical strength, hardness, good thermal, and chemical stability. Moreover, research on bio-ceramics for application in bone implants are driving the demand for the segment.

In the medical sector, 3D printing is used to make implants, scaffolds, surgical instruments, and prosthetics. The growing demand for advanced medical products and prosthetics are propelling the demand for the market.

Digital fabrication technology has made 3D prototyping cost-effective and less time-consuming. A variety of materials can be used for the prototype application such as cheap PLA, durable nylon, impact-resistant ABS, and others. The prototyping application segment is forecasted to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Stereolithography or SLA printing is among the most common technology for 3D printing, and it helps in creating the most precise prototypes of extremely high quality and complex geometrical shapes. However, its printing takes a relatively long time.

Material extrusion is used to speed up the fabrication process or open multi-material capabilities. A wide range of materials can be extruded, and the most popular one is thermoplastics such as Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, PolyLactic Acid, High-Impact Polystyrene, Thermoplastic PolyUrethane, and aliphatic PolyAmides.

North America dominated the market for 3D printing, and the United States have the highest adoption rate of the product. The region has various medium and small-sized manufacturers. The presence of a mature 3D printing market and adoption of advanced technology is spurring the demand for the product. The region held a market share of 36.5% in the year 2019.

Key participants include 3D Systems, Stratasys, GE Additive, EOS GmbH, Voxeljet, SLM Solutions, Hewlett Packard, Optomec, Mcor Technologies, and Protolabs, among others.

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Printer

Desktop 3D Printer

Industrial 3D Printer

Material

Polymer

Metal

Ceramic

Software

Design Software

Scanning Software

Pinter Software

Inspection Software

Service

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Material Extrusion

Material Jetting

Powder Bed Fusion

Vat Photopolymerization

Binder Jetting

Sheet Lamination

Directed Energy Deposition

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Functional Part Manufacturing

Prototyping

Tooling

Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Engineering

Aerospace and Defense

Consumer Products

Healthcare

Energy

Education

Printed Electronics

Architecture and Construction

Food and Culinary

Automotive

Jewelry

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

Inkjet Printing

Laser Metal Deposition (LMD)

Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)

Stereolithography (SLA)

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

PolyJet/MultiJet Printing (MJP)

Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

Direct Light Projection (DLP)

Others

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global 3D Printing market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global 3D Printing market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.

Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-printing-market

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. 3D Printing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. 3D Printing Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued…

