3D Printing Market 2020: Latest COVID19 Impact Analysis | 3D Systems, Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research, NATURAL MACHINES, Choc Edge

Global 3D printing market is to register a healthy CAGR of 22.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to reduction in manufacturing cost and time, reduction of errors, and the capability to build customized products.
Market Definition: Global 3D Printing Market
3D printing, also referred as desktop manufacturing or additive printing technology, enables producers to use digital file and multiples of printing equipment to produce objects. There are several kinds of polymers, metals, and ceramics used in 3D printing. 3D printing provides methodologies that are capable of making the production of complicated models an obvious reality. 3D printing has streamlined methods of working in the production, product customization, design, and styling all of which have grown appropriately.
Market Drivers:
- Regular advancement in technology is driving the growth of the market
- Reduction in production cost and time is helping the market to grow
- Rising demand in healthcare and other applications is also flourishing the growth of the market
- Increasing government initiatives and investments drives the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- Costly materials and limited availability are restraining the market growth
- Lack of Standard Process Control hinders the market growth
- Lack of information about this technology hampers the market growth
Segmentation: Global 3D Printing Market
By Offering
- Printer
- Desktop
- Industrial
- Material
- 3D Printing Material Market, By Type
- Plastic
- Thermoplastics
- Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
- Polylactic Acid (Pla)
- Nylon
- Others
- Polypropylene
- Polycarbonate
- Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)
- Photopolymers
- Thermoplastics
- Metals
- Steel
- Aluminium
- Titanium
- Silver
- Gold
- Other Metals
- Ceramics
- Glass
- Silica
- Quartz
- Others
- Other Materials
- Wax
- Laywood
- Paper
- Biocompatible Material
- 3D Printing Material Market, By Form
- Filament
- Powder
- Liquid
- Software
- Design
- Inspection
- Printing
- Scanning
- Service
- Plastic
- 3D Printing Material Market, By Type
By Process
- Binder Jetting
- Directed Energy Deposition
- Material Extrusion
- Material Jetting
- Powder Bed Fusion
- Sheet Lamination
- Vat Photopolymerization
By Technology
- Stereolithography
- Fused Deposition Modelling
- Selective Laser Sintering
- Direct Metal Laser Sintering
- Polyjet Printing/Multijet Printing
- Inkjet Printing
- Electron Beam Melting
- Laser Metal Deposition
- Digital Light Processing
- Laminated Object Manufacturing
- Others Technologies
By Application
- Prototyping
- Tooling
- Functional Part Manufacturing
By Vertical
- Automotive
- Aerospace and Defence
- Healthcare
- Architecture and Construction
- Consumer Products
- Education
- Industrial
- Energy
- Printed Electronics
- Jewellery
- Food and Culinary
- Others
Geography
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market
- In May 2019, HP introduced Jet Fusion 3D printers, 5200 series. HP’s recent machines target volume manufacturing, with injection molding being comparable to precision and repeatability. The company has also formed strategic alliances with industries.
- In July 2019, Divide By Zero has introduces world’s fastest 3D printer, AION500 MK3. AION500 MK3 is 3X quicker than standard CNC machines. The print velocity is 10X higher than any platform based on polymer extrusion anywhere in the globe. This technological advancement will help company to expand its product portfolio.
Competitive Analysis
Global 3D printing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global 3D printing market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global 3D printing market are 3D Systems, Inc., Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research, NATURAL MACHINES, Choc Edge, Systems & Materials Research Corporation, byFlow B.V., Print2Taste GmbH, Barilla America, Inc., BeeHex, Modern Meadow, Dovetailed, Aniwaa Pte. Ltd., BIOZOON GmbH, Wiiboox, ZMorph, ORD Solutions Inc, PancakeBot LLC and among others.
The 3D Printing market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to 3D Printing market.
Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of 3D Printing market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.
Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new 3D Printing market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for 3D Printing. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
- Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2021
- Market size and forecast
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Global 3D Printing market by product
- Comparison by product
- Market opportunity by product
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Global 3D Printing market by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Global 3D Printing market by offline distribution channel
- Global 3D Printing market by online distribution channel
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Global 3D Printing market by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Global licensed 3D Printing market by geography
- Regional comparison
- Licensed 3D Printing market in Americas
- Licensed 3D Printing market in EMEA
- Licensed 3D Printing market in APAC
- Market opportunity
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
