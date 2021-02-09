3D Printing Market 2020: Latest COVID19 Impact Analysis | 3D Systems, Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research, NATURAL MACHINES, Choc Edge

The research and analysis conducted in 3D Printing Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and 3D Printing industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, 3D Printing Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global 3D printing market is to register a healthy CAGR of 22.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to reduction in manufacturing cost and time, reduction of errors, and the capability to build customized products.

Market Definition: Global 3D Printing Market

3D printing, also referred as desktop manufacturing or additive printing technology, enables producers to use digital file and multiples of printing equipment to produce objects. There are several kinds of polymers, metals, and ceramics used in 3D printing. 3D printing provides methodologies that are capable of making the production of complicated models an obvious reality. 3D printing has streamlined methods of working in the production, product customization, design, and styling all of which have grown appropriately.

Market Drivers:

Regular advancement in technology is driving the growth of the market

Reduction in production cost and time is helping the market to grow

Rising demand in healthcare and other applications is also flourishing the growth of the market

Increasing government initiatives and investments drives the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Costly materials and limited availability are restraining the market growth

Lack of Standard Process Control hinders the market growth

Lack of information about this technology hampers the market growth

Segmentation: Global 3D Printing Market

By Offering

Printer Desktop Industrial

Material 3D Printing Material Market, By Type Plastic Thermoplastics Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Polylactic Acid (Pla) Nylon Others Polypropylene Polycarbonate Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Photopolymers Metals Steel Aluminium Titanium Silver Gold Other Metals Ceramics Glass Silica Quartz Others Other Materials Wax Laywood Paper Biocompatible Material 3D Printing Material Market, By Form Filament Powder Liquid Software Design Inspection Printing Scanning Service



By Process

Binder Jetting

Directed Energy Deposition

Material Extrusion

Material Jetting

Powder Bed Fusion

Sheet Lamination

Vat Photopolymerization

By Technology

Stereolithography

Fused Deposition Modelling

Selective Laser Sintering

Direct Metal Laser Sintering

Polyjet Printing/Multijet Printing

Inkjet Printing

Electron Beam Melting

Laser Metal Deposition

Digital Light Processing

Laminated Object Manufacturing

Others Technologies

By Application

Prototyping

Tooling

Functional Part Manufacturing

By Vertical

Automotive

Aerospace and Defence

Healthcare

Architecture and Construction

Consumer Products

Education

Industrial

Energy

Printed Electronics

Jewellery

Food and Culinary

Others

Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market

In May 2019, HP introduced Jet Fusion 3D printers, 5200 series. HP’s recent machines target volume manufacturing, with injection molding being comparable to precision and repeatability. The company has also formed strategic alliances with industries.

In July 2019, Divide By Zero has introduces world’s fastest 3D printer, AION500 MK3. AION500 MK3 is 3X quicker than standard CNC machines. The print velocity is 10X higher than any platform based on polymer extrusion anywhere in the globe. This technological advancement will help company to expand its product portfolio.

Competitive Analysis

Global 3D printing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global 3D printing market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global 3D printing market are 3D Systems, Inc., Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research, NATURAL MACHINES, Choc Edge, Systems & Materials Research Corporation, byFlow B.V., Print2Taste GmbH, Barilla America, Inc., BeeHex, Modern Meadow, Dovetailed, Aniwaa Pte. Ltd., BIOZOON GmbH, Wiiboox, ZMorph, ORD Solutions Inc, PancakeBot LLC and among others.

The 3D Printing market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to 3D Printing market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of 3D Printing market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new 3D Printing market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for 3D Printing. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

