3D Printing in Healthcare Market was Valued at Us$ 1165.92 Mn in 2018 and is Expected to Grow at a CAGR Of 18.62% over the Forecast Period, Due to Increasing Adoption of 3D Products among Medical Centers for Minimizing the Risk, says Absolute Market Insights

Innovation and creativity have always been in the gene of mankind. With the advancement of technology in the healthcare sector, many complex operations are laid in the hands of easiness. 3D printing in healthcare makes it possible for medical professionals to provide patients with a new form of treatment in a number of ways such as incorporation of artificial body parts and joint & bone replacement. The acceptance of 3D printing for pre-surgical applications have considerably proven to be a quantifiable advantage on an anecdotal basis, especially in terms of decreasing operating time. Medical and surgical centers are reducing their risk by expressively involving 3D model in their operating module. The auxiliary benefits of the 3D printers is further leading for the wider adoption from the hospital and surgical centers across the globe. Several new technological inventions with increased efficacy have offered good prospects for the 3D printing in healthcare market. For instance, in 2018, the U.S. government supported the additive manufacturing industry through the creation of the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Institute (NAMII). The body is assigned to work on technology research, discovery, creation, and innovation of 3D printed structures and their application. In addition, healthcare and beauty market have a tremendous potential for growth, owing to increasing in demand for 3D modelling structures. Such factors are propelling the growth of 3D printing in healthcare market across the globe.

Likewise, with the rising individualized demand of healthcare, 3D printing aids to be a perfect solution for this industry. Orthopedist are utilizing the 3D products as a prosthetic and orthotic device to custom fit in patient’s particular anatomy. For instance, Santa Monica-UCLA Medical Center and Orthopedic Hospital, a reknowed orthopedic hospital in Los angles, provides superlative joint replacement, prosthetic leg fitting for all age group. The hospital utilizes customized photopolymerized prosthetic product for its operation. Such factors are contributing for the growing demand of 3D printing in healthcare market.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of 3D printing in healthcare market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, the global 3D printing in healthcare market was estimated to be US$ 1165.92 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 5399.99 Mn by 2027 owing to the technical enhancements in 3D printing

On the basis of component, the product segment is expected to account for the highest market share over the forecast period, with increasing adoption of 3D printers in dental clinics & hospitals

On the basis of component, Photo polymerization segment is expected to witness highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to high resolution of the products offered by this technology.

The major players operating in the market include 3D Systems Corporation, Exone, Formlabs, GE, Materialise NV, Oxferd Performance Materials Inc., Organovo Holdings Inc., Proto Labs, SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd, Aspect Biosystem, Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., Envisiontec and Nano Dimension, Allevi Inc. and 3Disonprinter.com.

3D Printing In Healthcare Market:

By Component

Products

Services

By Technology

Droplet Deposition (DD)

Photo polymerization

Laser Beam Melting

Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)

Laminated Object Manufacturing

By Application

Clinical Devices

3D-printed Orthopedic Implants

Tissue Surgery

By End User

Medical & Surgical Centers

Pharma & Biotech Companies

Academic Institutions

Others

By Geography

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

