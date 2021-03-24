3D printing healthcare Market Research Report, Demand, Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Applications, Types and Forecasts Report 2027

Market Size – USD 1,131.9 Million in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 17.3%, Market Trends –Reduced waste generation during manufacturing

The global 3D printing healthcare market is projected to be worth USD 4,070.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The 3D printing healthcare market is observing high demand attributed to the reduced waste generation during the production of medical devices and implants. 3D printing in healthcare is considered a sustainable production method primarily owing to its ability to reduce waste generation and being energy-efficient significantly. 3D printing uses only the required amount of material to add layer by layer to produce printed structures ensuring wastage of material to a minimum. Customized 3D-printed anatomical models specific to patients are becoming progressively beneficial tools in offering personalized treatments and precision medicine.

Industry Development:

Significant driving forces shaping the future of the 3D Printing Healthcare market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 find a special mention in the study and are backed by a real-time statistic. Thorough segmentation of the industry by type, application, classification, and geography works as an impetus towards increasing the sale figures and boosting business prospects alongside the hindrances that often restrict the industry’s growth. In addition, bifurcation of the market on the basis of consumption volume, customer preference, end-user, and production capacity is explained through important resources including but not limited to charts, graphic images, and tables.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the 3D Printing Healthcare market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the 3D Printing Healthcare market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the 3D Printing Healthcare market.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Market:

Stratasys Inc., 3D Matters Pte Ltd., Materialise NV, Organovo, Bio3D Technologies Pte Ltd., 3D Systems Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Simbionix, EnvisionTEC, and Metamason, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 3D printing healthcare market on the basis of component, technology, application, end-users, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hardware Software Services Materials



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Laser Beam Melting Photopolymerization Droplet Deposition Electron Beam Melting Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Surgical Devices External Wearable Devices Implants Tissue Engineering



End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals & Clinics Pharmaceutical Companies Research Institutes



The various regions analysed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

