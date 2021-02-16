3D Printing Gases Market projecting a CAGR of 10.35% during the forecast period, 2020-2026

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the global 3D Printing Gases market has reached USD 38.94 Million in 2019 and is estimated to reach USD 77.23 Million in 2026 and is anticipated to grow by a CAGR of 10.35% during the forecast period 2020- 2026. The market is growing owing to various factors. The advancement in technology, increasing industrialization coupled with a surging population in developing nations driving the market of 3D printing gases.

The increasing demand in several applications such as design & manufacturing, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, aerospace & defense, and education & research are some of the key factors propelling the growth of the 3D printing gasses industry. Furthermore, with the rapid urbanization, growth in industrialization, and the medical sector around the globe, the need for 3D printing gasses are increasing rapidly. The healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors are expected to play a crucial role in changing the landscape of 3D printing gasses and to expand at a high rate during the forecast period. 3D Printing gasses is a broad and diverse product category built for use in specific end-use industries. 3D Printing Gases are utilized in a wide range of industrial applications, including design & engineering, health care, and aerospace & defense industries.

Growth drivers

The Growing Demand for 3D Printing Gases in Numerous Industries

The rise in the use of 3D printing techniques across the manufacturing, automobiles, consumer goods, health care devices, energy industries, aerospace, and defense are the major factors driving the global 3D printing gas market. The application of 3D printing technologies in the manufacture of convoluted production parts for the oil and gas industries is likely to promote the growth of the global 3D printing gas market.

Rapid growth in the Demand of 3D Printing

The increasing demand for the 3D printings in the market for different applications in numerous industries is fueling the market of global 3D printing gases during the forecast horizons. Moreover, during the 3D printing process, these gases provide an inert atmosphere, which helps in lessening the oxidation of sintered parts by reducing the oxygen content. This creates a stable printing environment by maintaining a constant pressure in the print chamber.

Restraints

Intricate and High Cost of Processing of 3D Printing Gases

However, owing to the high cost of gas processing and sophisticated manufacturing processes, the organizations are exposed to potential risks and are impeding the growth of the 3D Printing Gases Market.

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the global 3D Printing Gases market size in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, based on the region by segregating the Global 3D Printing Gases market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized, and forecast the global 3D Printing Gases market based on Type, Technology, Storage, Distribution & Transportation, Function, and End-use Industry.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global 3D Printing Gases Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Scope of the Report:

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million/Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Japan, South Korea, China, India, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Product/Service Segmentation By Type, Technology, Storage, Distribution & Transportation, Function, and End-use Industry Key Players Universal Cryo Gas, LLC, Praxair, Inc., Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc., Iceblick Ltd., Airgas Inc, Air Liquide S.A., The Linde Group, Messer Group, Iwatani Corporation, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc, and other Prominent Players.

By Type

Argon

Nitrogen

Gas mixtures

By Technology

Stereolithography

Laser Sintering

Poly-jet technology

Others (electron beam melting, binder-jetting technology, and fused disposition modeling)

By Storage, Distribution, and Transportation

Cylinder & packaged distribution

Merchant liquid distribution

Tonnage distribution

By Function

Insulation

Illumination

Cooling

By End-use Industry

Design & Manufacturing

Healthcare

Consumer Products

Others (automotive, aerospace & defense, and education & research)

By Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

