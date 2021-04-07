3D Printing Filament Market Size, Trends, Companies, Driver, Segmentation, Forecast to 2027

Selbyville, Delaware Global 3D Printing Filament Market Report added at Market Study Report LLC offers industry size, share, growth, trends and forecast analysis up to 2027. 3D Printing Filament Market Report also covers top key players, porters five forces analysis and market segmentation in detail. This report examines the global 3D Printing Filament market and provides information regarding the revenue for the period 2020 to 2027.

Global 3D Printing Filament Market is valued approximately at USD 0.57 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 28% over the forecast period 2020-2027. 3D printing technology has evolved, leading to 3D printers having numerous uses in the automobile and electronics fields. 3D filaments are components used in 3D printing and are used in a variety of different types of filaments. With the growing increase in 3D printers, the global 3D printing filament industry is showing enormous future growth prospects. Rising awareness of 3D printing technology and its acceptance in large and small-scale businesses encourages the development of the global demand for 3D printing filaments. In addition, the demand for functional and high-performance prints is leading to business growth.

3D printing is unlikely to overtake many modern production processes, but there are a wide variety of uses where a 3D printer can easily and reliably produce a template. Government initiatives to support the adoption of 3D printing is one of the prominent factor contributing towards market growth. However, potential health hazards for workers from 3D printing filaments is expected to impede the market growth. Whereas, increasing R&D investments by various manufacturers to sustain in the market is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. Apart from this, the key players of global 3D Printing Filament market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, mergers and acquisition, partnerships and agreements, investment, funding and others. For instance, in June 2020, Koninklijke DSM N.V. announced a contract to take charge of certain parts of Clariant AG’s (Switzerland) 3D printing business portfolio to develop prompt market-driven product development solutions. Similarly, 3D Systems Corporation expanded its deal with Sanmina Corporation (US) in February 2020 to produce certain plastic 3D printing platforms. This strategy would enable the company to cater for alcohol demand and serve a broader consumer base.

The regional analysis of global 3D Printing Filament market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high demand for 3D printing across the end-use industries such as aerospace, medical, and automotive . Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. increasing awareness about the 3D printing technology and its applications.

Major market player included in this report are:

Stratasys Ltd.

3D Systems Corporation

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Materialise NV

Evonik Industries AG

Arkema SA

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

BASF 3D Printing Solutions GmbH

EOS GmbH – Electro Optical Systems

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained

By Type:

Plastics

Metals

Ceramics

By End-Use Industry:

Aerospace & Defense

Medical & Dental

Automotive

Electronics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

